Oppo collaborates with Spotify: on Find N2 Flip you can control music from the external display

Oppo announces a update software for the first leaflet to arrive in Europe, moreover in grand style being the official smartphone of the UEFA Champions League. Among the novelties the most significant it’s about the external displaya central element in the so-called clamshell leaflets in which it must perform the task of preventing the user from opening as many openings as possible in order to carry out short, simple tasks.

Now Find N2 Flip and those who have been fascinated enough to buy one have one more tool, to achieve the goal of having more room for maneuver when the phone is closed. Oppo has announced that it has developed alongside Spotify a exclusive widget for the 3.26-inch external display of Find N2 Flip, in order to maximize the usefulness of a screen that is currently the largest available in a smartphone of this type (at least, it seems, until the debut of Galaxy Z Flip 5).

By playing something on Spotify and then closing the smartphone, the external screen of Find N2 Flip will show thanks to the new widget the full playback control with the classic pause/play and next track buttons, the key Heart and some content recommendations that they might like. The Spotify widget can be added via the external screen widgets settings available under the entry Pocket Player.

Peter Dohyung Lee, head of OPPO flagships, said:

This update underscores Oppo’s commitment to ensuring the best possible experience for Oppo Find N2 Flip owners, allowing for greater freedom of expression and creativity when using the industry-leading 3.26-inch external screen. Working directly with Spotify is the kind of developer collaboration that allows users to make the most of the Find N2 Flip’s pocket-friendly design, best-in-class display, and customization options. We can’t wait to update more of our favorite apps throughout the year.

However, this is not the only novelty to come with the latest update for Find N2 Flip: a new function is available quick answer Speech-to-Text personalizedaccessible through the external display when receiving a message on all apps that allow quick reply, including WhatsappMessenger, Google Messages, Telegram or Line.

Oppo Find N2 Flip is available online from Unieuro a 1.199 euros. The value for money is discreet and it is the best device in this price range. To see the other 8 offers click here. (updated April 19, 2023, 09:30)