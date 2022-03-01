Tech News5G News

Oppo brings a technology that allows you to fully charge a mobile in just 9 minutes

By: Brian Adam

What is promised is debt, and Oppo has just officially presented the advances in fast charging of mobile batteries. And it is that the company, owned by BBK Electronics, has just presented both the successor to the 125W SuperVooc, the 150W Super Voocas well as ultra-fast charging technology, 240W Super Vooccapable of charging a 4,500 mAh battery from 0 to 100% in just 9 minutes.

Undoubtedly, these technologies will mark a before and after in the segment of smartphones, where waiting for hours to have the mobile device fully charged will go down in history.

About the 150W SuperVooc, Oppo includes its function Battery Health Enginecomposed of a custom battery management chip and Smart Battery Health Algorithm and Battery Healing technologies, which continuously monitor the health status of the battery to make the necessary adjustments in the states of charge through artificial intelligence, for achieve the extension of the useful life of the batteries to a greater timemanaging to maintain 80% of their original charge after more than 1,600 charge cycles.

The company notes that the 150W SuperVooc technology “uses direct charging technology with two charge pumps that can handle charges up to 20V/7.5A,” and whose adapter “takes advantage of gallium nitride (GaN) to reduce the size to about the same volume as the 65W SuperVooc adapter.”

The 150W SuperVooc technology is called to achieve extremely fast battery charges, together with the extension of their useful life. In addition, it is committed to bringing the Battery Health Engine (BHE) function in the future to all the mid-range and high-end models of mobile phones that it is going to launch so that users have security, efficiency and durability in their devices.

And about the new 240W SuperVooc fast charging technology, the company intends to provide a solution to the “demand for high-efficiency charging solutions in the era of 5G smart connectivity” and which supports “technology supports charges up to 24 V/ 10A and it is capable of charging a 4500 mAh battery to 100% in about 9 minutes

It further specifies that:

SuperVooc 240W is designed with 24V/10A technology on Type-C interface. It has three charge pumps and the power supplied to the terminals can be converted to 10V/24A. It conforms to the specifications of existing devices and has been tested in terms of heat dissipation, ensuring optimal efficiency and increased safety. In addition, the leading battery discharge capacity allows the hardware to support a maximum of 240W.

It will be a matter of time before we begin to see these two new technologies in the new models that the company will launch in the future.

5G News

