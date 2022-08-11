OPPO Band 2, a new smart bracelet that has one goal: to beat Xiaomi

- Advertisement -

It’s been quite a while since OPPO It did not launch a new smart bracelet, and this has changed, since the company has put a model on the market that evolves in a very important way compared to its first generation. An example of what we say is that this aesthetically quite reminiscent of smart watches for your screen. We tell you the most important thing it offers.

The accessory is called OPPO Band 2 and its rectangular screen goes from 1.1 inches to 1.57. It is an important leap and being a high-quality AMOLED component (256 x 402 pixel resolution), it undoubtedly stands up to all the models with which it competes on the market -including the new Xiaomi Band 6 Pro-. By the way, this does not make him have problems in ergonomics, since his weight is only 20 grams and the dimensions remain at 45.3 x 29.1 x 10.6 millimeters.

This is a basic function in smart bracelets, and the new one from the Asian firm fulfills it perfectly. The reason is that it has a high amount of sensors, such as a heart rate monitor or a three-axis accelerometer. This means that you will be able to know the amount of oxygen What do you have in your blood? going through the level stress throughout the day; and even the quality of sleep. Therefore, there is nothing that this smartband does not cover.

In what has to do with the sport, this is a device that does quite well, as it includes tools for it (including a feature-rich operating system, and which obviously does not support installing applications). The fact is that you will be able to recognize a good number of them automatically and you will be able to establish precise records in up to 100 different. Something that makes this OPPO Band 2 special is that it allows indications in the mode navigationso you won’t get lost on the trail when running or cycling.

With a 200 mAh battery, which is an adequate charge for the weight and dimensions of the wearable accessory, the time specified by the manufacturer is 14 days. More than enough so you don’t have to worry too much about using your USB charger. By the way, when it comes to compatibility, good news: you will be able to synchronize the smartband with both iOS as with Androidalways using technology for it Bluetooth this OPPO product.

At first, the OPPO Band 2 can be obtained in black and blue colors in China, it is completely certain that they will arrive in Spain in a short time. In what has to do with prices, the basic model remains in about 35 euros to change (competition, and a good one for Xiaomi or Amazfit) and, if you decide on the model with NFC, what you have to pay goes up to €45. Nothing especially crazy.

