OPPO as OnePlus: announced a three-year partnership with Hasselblad

OPPO has announced that it has tightened a three-year partnership with Hasselblad to improve the photographic sector of its smartphones. The two brands, we read in a note, “They will focus their efforts on innovations in the field of color calibration to bring an enhanced mobile photography experience to life through Hasselblad Camera for Mobile.” OPPO and Hasselblad will work together to further develop advanced imaging solutions across the collaboration of the respective R&D departments.

Building on improvements in color rendering software, this partnership will further improve the calibration solution, becoming the new benchmark in smartphone photography performance by providing more natural and accurate colors in all possible scenarios.

This agreement comes about a year after the one signed by Hasselblad with OnePlus which since last June has merged with OPPO while continuing to exist as a brand and to operate independently.

The agreement between the Swedish manufacturer and OPPO was born precisely as an “extension” of this partnership which has already made it possible to achieve important results with the Natural Color Calibration the color calibration system developed which allows to obtain high chromatic fidelity and, more recently, with XPan mode which allows users to share visual content by recreating via smartphone the original experience of the historic Hasselblad XPan camera that offered the exclusivity of a 35 mm format with the possibility of quickly switching to the full panoramic format without having to change the film.

This is the comment of Pete LauChief Product Officer of OPPO:

Following the successful collaboration between OnePlus and Hasselblad over the past year, we are very pleased to see the partnership enter a new phase of development, giving more and more users around the world the chance to enjoy the legendary Hasselblad mobile imaging experience. . The color performance of the camera has always been a point of great attention for OPPO and a part of Hasselblad’s DNA. We are very excited to be able to explore the future of Hasselblad Camera for Mobile together.

Key point in OPPO’s strategy is that of build superior imaging systems, able to offer a great photographic experience. In this regard, the Chinese company has also developed its first imaging NPU processor, MariSilicon X which will also be integrated in the next Find X5.