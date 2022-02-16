MobileAndroid

OPPO as OnePlus: announced a three-year partnership with Hasselblad

By: Abraham

Date:

Share post:

OPPO has announced that it has tightened a three-year partnership with Hasselblad to improve the photographic sector of its smartphones. The two brands, we read in a note, “They will focus their efforts on innovations in the field of color calibration to bring an enhanced mobile photography experience to life through Hasselblad Camera for Mobile.” OPPO and Hasselblad will work together to further develop advanced imaging solutions across the collaboration of the respective R&D departments.

Building on improvements in color rendering software, this partnership will further improve the calibration solution, becoming the new benchmark in smartphone photography performance by providing more natural and accurate colors in all possible scenarios.

This agreement comes about a year after the one signed by Hasselblad with OnePlus which since last June has merged with OPPO while continuing to exist as a brand and to operate independently.

The agreement between the Swedish manufacturer and OPPO was born precisely as an “extension” of this partnership which has already made it possible to achieve important results with the Natural Color Calibration the color calibration system developed which allows to obtain high chromatic fidelity and, more recently, with XPan mode which allows users to share visual content by recreating via smartphone the original experience of the historic Hasselblad XPan camera that offered the exclusivity of a 35 mm format with the possibility of quickly switching to the full panoramic format without having to change the film.

Read:

Sony Xperia 1 IV will arrive in May: as it will be according to the first rumors

 

This is the comment of Pete LauChief Product Officer of OPPO:

Following the successful collaboration between OnePlus and Hasselblad over the past year, we are very pleased to see the partnership enter a new phase of development, giving more and more users around the world the chance to enjoy the legendary Hasselblad mobile imaging experience. . The color performance of the camera has always been a point of great attention for OPPO and a part of Hasselblad’s DNA. We are very excited to be able to explore the future of Hasselblad Camera for Mobile together.

Key point in OPPO’s strategy is that of build superior imaging systems, able to offer a great photographic experience. In this regard, the Chinese company has also developed its first imaging NPU processor, MariSilicon X which will also be integrated in the next Find X5.

Previous articleRealme 9i arrives in Italy: substance, audio jack and microSD are the strengths | Price
Abraham

Related articles

Android

OPPO as OnePlus: announced a three-year partnership with Hasselblad

OPPO has announced that it has tightened a three-year partnership with Hasselblad to improve the photographic sector of...
Android

Realme 9i arrives in Italy: substance, audio jack and microSD are the strengths | Price

If you want to stop for a moment and think about the market, the typical buyer of a...
Tech News

Google Drive has a new system to search for files

Google is implementing a new dynamic in Drive that makes it easier to find files.As of the new...
Android

How to disassemble Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus including screen | Video

After the Galaxy S22, even the "big brother" S22 Plus undergoes the usual teardown that tells us how...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.