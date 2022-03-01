OPPO announces the new Find X5 Series: follow the LIVE launch on HDblog | Direct

After the many rumors circulated in recent months and after the official images released in recent days to announce the event, OPPO is ready to launch its new Find X5 Series which will include both a basic and a Pro version. Also expected a Lite version which seems to be a “twin” of the current Reno7.

Find X5 Pro and Find X, according to the official images, will integrate the MariSilicon X imaging chip and the software features offered by Hasselblad which recently signed a three-year partnership with OPPO. Both the cameras and a particular care for the construction of the bodies would seem to be two of the main aspects on which OPPO seems to have focused.

For the rest, high-end hardware features are expected, including Snapdragon processors, AMOLED display, large amounts of RAM and batteries with ultra-fast charging. In this regard, according to rumors, it seems that they will be equipped with SUPERVOOC charging wired at 80W.

On HDblog.it we will follow the presentation live streaming on Twitch starting at 11:45 am. The event will start at 12:00.

FOLLOW LIVE ON TWITCH

We remind you that the best way to interact with us during live shows is to use Twitch chat (you can find it under the player, don’t forget to register).