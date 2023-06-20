OPPO announces the list of phones that will receive Android 14

- Advertisement -

In December last year, OPPO announced that it would offer four years of Android updates for select devices.

Google has just released the third beta version of Android 14 for developers and the final version is expected to arrive in August.

Now OPPO Benelux has confirmed a list of 11 phones that will receive the update to Android 14. This list includes two Find X series phones and four Reno and A series devices from OPPO’s catalog.

- Advertisement -

The brand did not reveal when the Android 14 rollout will begin for compatible phones. In particular, the list is specific to the markets of Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg. Therefore, the list of eligible devices may differ for regions around the world.

This is the Full list of phones getting Android 14:

Oppo Find X5

Oppo Find X5 Pro

Oppo Find X3 Pro

Oppo Reno8 Pro

Oppo Reno 8

Oppo Reno 8T

Oppo Reno 7

Oppo A98

Oppo A78

Oppo A77

Oppo A57

The OPPO Find X3 Pro is the oldest device on the list to get the update to Android 14.

Android 14 is expected to include new features such as lock screen clock options, a new shortcuts menu, an emoji wallpapers app, gesture navigation, and much more.

- Advertisement -



