OPPO announces Find X6 line with one-inch sensor and new design

After several rumors and leaks in recent weeks, the OPPO Find X6 line has been made official. It consists of two models: OPPO Find X6 and OPPO Find X6 Pro. As the name suggests, the Pro variant is the most powerful and features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform and one-inch sensor, while the standard model features MediaTek’s Dimensity 9200 chipset and slightly lower cameras.

In design, the OPPO Find X6 line has undergone changes after two years. Now, the camera module has been moved to the center, but they inherit the curved screen of their predecessors. Both have an OLED screen, but the standard variant has a 6.74-inch screen, while the Pro is slightly larger at 6.82 inches.

OPPO Find X6 has a resolution of 2772 x 1240 pixels, support for adaptive refresh rate of 40Hz-120Hz and peak brightness of 1400 nits. The OPPO Find X6 Pro has a superior resolution of 3,168 x 1,440, adaptive refresh rate of 40Hz-120Hz and peak brightness of 2,500 nits, a record among mobile phones.

Under the hood, the Pro variant brings Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform, while the standard model comes with MediaTek’s Dimensity 9200. Both bring LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 internal storage.

For power, OPPO Find X6 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery unit with 100W fast charging support. The Find X6 has a smaller battery of 4,800 mAh with 80W charging.

In cameras, the OPPO Find X6 Pro is the star of the family with a 1-inch Sony IMX988 50-megapixel main sensor and two 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensors, one for the ultra-wide-angle lens and the other periscopic with 3x optical zoom. The standard model has a similar setup, but the primary and ultra-wide sensor are swapped for the Sony IMX890 and Samsung JN1 respectively.

The camera system was made in collaboration with Hasselblad and there is a MariSilicon X NPU for advanced image processing. For selfies and video calls, there is a 32-megapixel front sensor.

Other features include an under-display fingerprint reader, dual stereo speakers, an infrared sensor and IP68 certification for the Pro variant, while the standard model has IP54. On the operating system, both come standard with Android 13 under the ColorOS 13.1 interface, with OPPO promising 4 major Android updates and 5 years of security updates.

Technical specifications – OPPO Find X6 Pro

6.82-inch AMOLED display with 10-bit WQHD+ resolution

Hole-hole display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Platform

12 or 16 GB of RAM

256 GB or 512 of internal storage

32 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP Sony IMX989 sensor Ultra wide-angle lens with 50 MP Sony IMX890 sensor Telephoto lens with 50 MP Sony IMX890 sensor and 3x optical zoom

5G connection, Dual SIM, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC and Wi-Fi 6E

MariSilicon X, under-display fingerprint reader, stereo audio and reverse charging

IP68 certification

5,000 mAh battery with 100W fast charging

Android 13 with ColorOS 13.1

Technical specifications – OPPO Find X6

6.74-inch AMOLED display with 10-bit FullHD+ resolution

Hole-hole display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate

MediaTek’s Dimensity 9200 Platform

12 or 16 GB of RAM

256 GB or 512 of internal storage

32 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP Sony IMX890 sensor Ultra wide-angle lens with 50 MP Samsung JN1 sensor Telephoto lens with 50 MP Sony IMX890 sensor and 3x optical zoom

5G connection, Dual SIM, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC and Wi-Fi 6E

MariSilicon X, under-display fingerprint reader, stereo audio and reverse charging

IP54 certification

4,800 mAh battery with 80W fast charging

Android 13 with ColorOS 13.1

price and availability

The OPPO Find X6 line has been made official in China. Check the official prices below: