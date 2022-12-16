HomeMobileAndroidOppo announces A1 Pro: images and specifications on the upcoming product

Oppo announces A1 Pro: images and specifications on the upcoming product

MobileAndroid

Published on

By Abraham
Oppo comes out on Weibo and announces that the mid-range A1 Pro Sara official in two days, Wednesday 16 November at 6 pm in China, 11 am in Italy. The company has not skimped on previews, on the contrary it has used them to raise expectations on a product that has been talked about a lot in recent days.

On A1 Pro, Oppo has distributed some images that actually confirm what Evan Blass and especially OnLeaks had done.

Confirmed therefore the aesthetic element on the back that draws attention to the camera group with two circular elements, e confirmed the curvature on the long sides of the display as well. On the screen, Company revealed that it is an OLED unit at 120 Hz modulated at 2,160 Hz with specific measures for protecting the eyes.

It appears that on the design the effort made has been considerable. Oppo advertises the lower frame of the screen which is only 2.32 mm thick, and even the opposite one, although there are no numbers, seems to have a more or less similar thickness. There is also a lot of focus on cameras especially on the main da 108 MP which should produce above-average results. Oppo announces A1 Pro 1

Below is a summary of what we know about Oppo A1 Pro, crossing the official elements and those provided by the rumors.

DETAILS : WHAT WE KNOW

  • display: 120Hz curved OLED with 2,160Hz modulation and 2.32mm bezel; 6.7 inches Full HD +
  • chip: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695, 6-nanometer octa core with 2.2 GHz maximum frequency
  • cameras:
    • main rear: 108 MP
  • unlock: fingerprint reader in display
  • charging rapid: 67 watts.

 

