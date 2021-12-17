OPPO announces a retractable camera that offers optical zoom without giving up a large sensor

Camera phones brought the ability to capture every moment of life, anywhere and with ease.

As time passes, camera functions have become indispensable for a smartphone, but not all consumer needs are satisfied.

A larger sensor provides better image quality, of course, but requires a thicker lens, which doesn’t quite fit the idea of ​​ultra-thin smartphones that we like to have.

OPPO today announced an innovative solution to fix this problem: a retractable mechanism that gives the camera a 52mm equivalent focal length (2X optical zoom) when expanded.

This allows you to host a 1 / 1.56 ″ SONY IMX766 sensor, larger than usual for telephoto cameras, while supporting Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), Autofocus (AF), but returning to a position aligned with the rest of the camera module when the mechanism retracts.

To protect against falls, OPPO’s retractable camera takes 0.6 seconds to fully retract, it is also splash and dust resistant, making it an innovative yet practical solution for bringing a high-end telephoto lens to a smartphone.



