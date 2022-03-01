OPPO announces 150W and 240W SUPERVOOC ultra-fast charging

OPPO has presented during the Mobile World Congress 2022 two key advances in high-speed fast charging: 150W SUPERVOOC with Battery Health Engine (BHE), and fast charging technology 240W SUPERVOOC

With the 150W SUPERVOOC fast charge OPPO has made it possible for the battery maintains 80% of its original capacity after up to 1,600 charge cyclesdoubling the industry standard, and enabling extremely fast charging as well as increased battery health protection.

the technology of 240W SUPERVOOC fast charge It represents the latest technological advance in the mobile phone industry. Being able to charge a 4500 mAh battery from 1 to 100% in approx. 9 minutes, ushering in a new era of safe and efficient fast charging.

150W SUPERVOOC with BHE – advanced charging efficiency

The 150W SUPERVOOC fast charge with BHE uses direct charging technology with two charge pumps that can support charges up to 20V/7.5A, all thanks to the evolution of the leading technology predecessor in fast charging, SUPERVOOC 125W .

Also, the 150W SUPERVOOC adapter with BHE takes advantage of Gallium Nitride (GaN) to reduce the size to nearly the same volume as the previous generation 65W SUPERVOOC adapter, which measures 58 x 57 x 30mm. and has a weight of approximately 172 g.

Battery Health Engine: beyond speed

In order to enhance the full charging experience, SUPERVOOC 150W fast charging features Battery Health Engine, which is powered by OPPO’s custom battery management chip, and also includes two core technologies: Smart Battery Health Algorithm and Battery Healing Technology, which improves battery health, safety, and performance by optimizing hardware and software together.

The intelligent battery health status algorithm can real-time track the electrical potential through the negative electrode inside a smartphone battery, and thus perform active adjustment of the state of charge within a reasonable range, minimizing the appearance of dead lithium while maintaining the maximum charging current, ensuring a healthier battery life and faster charging speed.

Battery Healing technology optimizes battery life from within the internal system. By optimizing the electrolyte formula, the electrodes continuously repair themselves during the battery’s charge and discharge cycles, forming a more stable and durable Solid Electrolyte Interface (SEI) that stays in perfect condition in real time. This helps reduce wear on the positive and negative electrodes of the battery, thereby improving battery performance and extending battery life.

Much of OPPO’s mid-range and high-end phones will incorporate BHE in the future, bringing greater security, efficiency and durability to more users.

SUPERVOOC 240W: the next level in high power fast charging

Due to the increasing demand for high-efficiency charging solutions in the era of 5G intelligent connectivity, OPPO has further raised the bar for high-power fast charging and introduced 240W SUPERVOOC.

This new technology supports loads up to 24V/10A and it is capable of charging a 4500 mAh battery to 100% in approximately 9 minutes.

SUPERVOOC 240W is designed with 24V/10A technology on Type-C interface. It has three charge pumps and the power supplied to the terminals can be converted to 10V/24A. It conforms to the specifications of existing devices and has been tested in terms of heat dissipation, ensuring optimal efficiency and increased safety. In addition, the leading battery discharge capacity allows the hardware to support a maximum of 240W.

SUPERVOOC 240W offers a safe and smooth charging experience while pushing the limits of charging speed. By taking a comprehensive approach to adapter, charging cable and phone safety, OPPO minimizes potential dangers and safety risks, providing an efficient and safe charging solution:

240W SUPERVOOC adopts five safety protection measures, as well as a specially customized intelligent control chip that controls voltage, current, and temperature to offer a safe charging solution.

A customized battery safety monitoring chip monitors whether the phone’s battery is damaged by external forces when it is used.

Temperature protection has been enhanced by 13 temperature sensors installed in the phone, reducing the possibility of overheating and preventing abnormalities.



