OPPO and Qualcomm collaborate to bring ray tracing to smartphones

OPPO is one of the first companies to bring Ray Tracing to smartphones as well. In a shared press release, the Chinese company announced a partnership with Qualcomm that will allow it to take advantage of the power of the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, announced in the past few hours, to offer this feature also on Android-based smartphones to offer even more gaming graphics. more realistic.

Ray Tracing, a feature that enables more accurate rendering and visual effects for shadows, lights, and reflections, requires a lot of computing power and take advantage of hardware acceleration, generally possible on PC and consoles. The OPPO-developed solution for mobile devices uses a modified version of its proprietary PhysRay SDK that it started developing in 2020 and showed early progress last year.

OPPO has demonstrated over the Snapdragon Summit 2022 the capabilities offered by his technology using a game called “Camp Guard” made with over 2000 physics models, 800,000 triangles and nearly 100 textures. The interactive demo showcases shadows, lights, and reflections that react realistically to player movement and viewing angle. According to OPPO, the demo can work for one maximum resolution of 720p at 60 frames per second for approximately 30 minutes at room temperature using the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform.

OPPO’s work with Qualcomm focused on driver testing, shader optimization, and game scene build tool development. The two companies also optimized the PhysRay Engine 2.0 drivers so that the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 can render various ray tracing effects and textures smoothly.

OPPO’s solution, continues the note, it also supports Qualcomm’s Variable Rate Shading (VRS) technology which ensures that the PhysRay Engine 2.0 can work efficiently on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, improving graphics and keeping power consumption low.

Although OPPO’s PhysRay Engine 2.0 uses its proprietary PhysRay SDK, the Ray Tracing solution it is completely open source, therefore open and available to all developers who want to use it. OPPO believes that there are several reasons why this solution is the best for developers who want to implement ray tracing in their games:

Open : OPPO’s PhysRay Engine is a completely open source Ray Tracing solution.

Cheap : PhysRay Engine supports hybrid ray tracing and rasterization rendering. Developers can directly add commands related to OPPO’s mobile ray tracing without making drastic changes to the various rendering stages.

: PhysRay Engine supports hybrid ray tracing and rasterization rendering. Developers can directly add commands related to OPPO’s mobile ray tracing without making drastic changes to the various rendering stages. Adaptive : PhysRay Engine not only dynamically adjusts the complexity and efficiency of the ray tracing algorithm according to different scenarios, but also adopts a standard port. It is integrated with artificial intelligence, supports physical sensors, and is scalable to achieve other effects in the future.

: PhysRay Engine not only dynamically adjusts the complexity and efficiency of the ray tracing algorithm according to different scenarios, but also adopts a standard port. It is integrated with artificial intelligence, supports physical sensors, and is scalable to achieve other effects in the future. Balanced: OPPO’s cooperation with Qualcomm Technologies made PhysRay Engine more balanced in terms of performance and power consumption. OPPO’s PhysRay Engine has increased Ray Tracing rendering efficiency by a factor of 5, reduced CPU workload by a tenth, and enabled all PBR textures.

OPPO is not the first company to promote the use of Ray Tracing even on mobile devices. At the beginning of the year, Samsung launched its Exynos 2200 with integrated AMD RDNA 2-based first GPU, the Xclipse 920, which is able to enable Ray Tracing and offer high quality graphics in games. Last June, however, Arm announced the Immortalis-G715 GPU.