OPPO and Qeeboo, a “capsule collection” of covers and wallpapers for Find N2 Flip

OPPO and Qeeboo, an Italian design brand founded by Stefano Giovannoni, have launched a “capsule collection” of covers and wallpapers for the Find N2 Flip, a folding smartphone that has also arrived on the Italian market a few weeks ago and was already a protagonist at Milan Fashion Week last February.

The collaboration between the two brands has led to the creation of four covers characterized by the iconic Qeeboo graphics:

The royal blue of Kong, symbol of “family and protection”

of Kong, symbol of “family and protection” The saffron yellow of the saguaro cactus, representation of “strength and perseverance”

of the saguaro cactus, representation of “strength and perseverance” The fluorescent green by Rabbit, “element of love and auspiciousness”

by Rabbit, “element of love and auspiciousness” L’orange of Scottie, “reassuring and faithful four-legged companion”.

As stated by Stefano Giovannoni, Creative Director & Founder of Qeeboo, the two brands share “the courage to dare” offering products capable of best expressing one’s identity and style.

“The covers made for the new OPPO Find N2 Flip have allowed us to play with the colors and the irony of some of our most iconic objects that have contributed to the fame of Qeeboo in the world. I found it very fun and stimulating to animate some of our most iconic creations to offer a new and unexpected inspiration to our consumers”

Qeeboo has also customized wallpapers with animated GIFs for the external display which can be downloaded via a link available on the dedicated OPPO Store and Qeeboo pages. Once downloaded, the wallpapers will be visible in the gallery of your smartphone, ready to be set as wallpaper.

Stefano Giovannoni, Creative Director & Founder of QeebooINFO AND AVAILABILITY IN ITALY

The OPPO Find N2 Flip cases designed and customized by Qeeboo will be available in most European countries. From April 17th to June 18thwith the purchase of OPPO Find N2 Flip on OPPO Store and at major retailers you will receive a Qeeboo cover bundled. Wallpapers with animated GIFs can already be downloaded from the dedicated pages on OPPO Store and on the Qeeboo website.

COVER SCREEN DESIGN AWARDS

OPPO also announced a collaboration with NABA, New Academy of Fine Arts, and UDIT University School of Design and Technology of Madrid, leading design universities, to launch “OPPO Find N2 Flip Cover Screen Design Awards”a European competition that invites young talents to design static or dynamic wallpapers that will be made available for OPPO Find N2 Flip.

All projects will be evaluated by a jury chaired by Stefano Giovannoni who, together with OPPO and the design universities, will choose the winners of the contest. Participants can find detailed information on the official competition page (link in SOURCE)

