OPPO and OnePlus even closer: the OPPO Find X5 Pro is revealed in real photos with Hasselblad certification

The highest range of OPPO is about to receive a refresh, the number of leaks around the OPPO Find X5 Pro does not stop growing. And we already know a key detail of his photograph: just as OnePlus already did, OPPO would have teamed up with Hasselblad to certify the camera of the future Find X5 Pro.

OnePlus and OPPO belong to the same company even though they both go their separate ways. Even so, these paths converge into one, despite a large part of the development team being shared. OnePlus has adopted the ColorOS layer even though it continues to have an OxygenOS finish and a good part of OPPO’s technology has been integrated into OnePlus phones. And everything seems to indicate that this trend also works in reverse.

The OPPO Find X5 Pro camera would be certified by Hasselblad

Supposedly real photos of the OPPO Find X5 Pro. Image by Andy001231 (Coolapk)

Hasselblad is a photography company that has made history with its cameras. His were the models that captured the impressive images of the arrival of man on earth. And his is also the color processing that OnePlus introduced in the “top” series of 2021, the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. Hasselblad marked the back of these phones, as well as the OPPO Find X5 Pro. For now, leaked .

We already knew a good string of features of the future OPPO Find X5 Pro, a mobile that would keep that bold back design while still specializing in photography. Precisely, OPPO would have taken advantage of OnePlus’ experience with Hasselblad to also offer it on its 2022 flagship mobile. The first supposedly real image of the phone confirms this.

The “real” photos of the OPPO Find X5 Pro appeared on the Chinese social network Coolapk accompanied by a good number of features. Abhishek Yadav echoed the leak on Twitter: the OPPO Find X5 Pro shows the Hassselblad logo on the back, secures the introduction of the MariSilicon processor (the brand appears between the lenses) and discover the following key specifications, some already leaked:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

AMOLED screen with 2K resolution, curved edges and LTPO panel with variable refresh rate (maximum 120 Hz).

12 GB of RAM.

256GB of storage.

5,000mAh battery.

50 megapixel Sony IMX766 main sensor with OIS.

Secondary sensor (probably wide angle) of 50 megapixels Sony IMX766.

Third 13 megapixel sensor Samsung ISOCELL S5K3M5.

80W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.

ColorOS 12.1.

As always, we must take the features and images as part of the leaks: until OPPO does not officially present the phone we will not be able to confirm the data. Even so, they have remarkable overtones of authenticity: it is logical that OPPO takes advantage of the association with Hasselblad to promote its own high-end mobiles, not only those of OnePlus.

Via | TheVerge, Abhishek Yadav