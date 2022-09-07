HomeTech NewsMobileOppo and OnePlus can no longer sell in Germany: the rest of...

Oppo and OnePlus can no longer sell in Germany: the rest of Europe could follow

oneplus y oppo.jpg
An ongoing patent lawsuit by Nokia (the Finnish telecommunications equipment provider, not HMD Global, which currently owns the Nokia phone brand) Bans sales of Oppo and OnePlus in germany.

Both phone brands sales have stopped today in Germany. If you go to the German websites of Oppo and OnePlus, you will see that you cannot buy a new phone.

This does not affect current phones from Oppo and OnePlus in Germany. If you have a phone from these brands, your device will continue to function normally. Only applies to new phones sold in Germany.

Nokia has argued for years that Oppo and OnePlus are using proprietary 5G technology in their smartphones. Since the companies did not pay for these patents, Nokia has tried to argue in court that sales should be prohibited until this issue is rectified.

A German court has issued a ruling in favor of Nokia. This means that Oppo and OnePlus will either have to pay Nokia for the use of their patents in order to legally sell phones in Germany, or remove the technology from future phones to avoid payment.

However, that doesn’t solve the problem of what to do with phone sales right now. As we have mentioned, sales of Oppo and OnePlus in Germany have stopped.

OPPO Find X5 Pro

As far as we know, this demand does not apply only to Germany either. In theory, other countries could back Nokia now that Germany has set the precedent. If Oppo and OnePlus are forced to suspend sales across Europe, they could be in deep trouble.


