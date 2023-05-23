Oppo A98 5G debuts on the market: features, images and price (Asia)

5G And Almost official. It appeared on the brand’s Malaysian site complete with images and main technical characteristics, now only the announcement and the green light for sale are missing. In reality, some online stores have already started offering it by revealing its price: 1,399 Malaysian Ringgit, equivalent to about 286 euros.

The smartphone had been anticipated by some rumors that allowed us to know its design and part of the specifications: it is a product of medium range platform based Snapdragon 695 by Qualcomm and equipped with LCD display from 6.72 inches with FHD+ resolution and refresh rate up to 120Hz.

The A98 5G has Android 13 as its operating system with ColorOS 13 and is offered in the configuration with 256GB of internal memory and 8GB of Virtually expandable RAM. It is equipped with a battery of 5,000mAh with support for fast charging a 67W: 6 hours of call are guaranteed in just 5 minutes. On the back are three cameras, the main one from 64MP is flanked by two 2MP camsone for depth, the other macro to magnify images up to 40x.

Specifications

Display

6.72″ FHD+ LCD, refresh rate up to 120Hz

Mobile Platform

Qualcomm Snapdragon 695

Memory

8GB of RAM + virtual RAM

256GB internal

Connectivity

5G

Operating System

Android 13 with ColorOS 13

Cameras

front: 32MP

rear:

64MP main

2MP depth

2MP micro lens with up to 40x zoom

Battery

5000mAh with 67W fast charging

Weight

192g

Colors

Dreamy blue, cool black

PRICE AND AVAILABILITY

The A98 5G is currently offered on Oppo’s Malaysian website: the price has not yet been disclosed, but several local online stores sell it for the equivalent of 286 euros. We are therefore waiting for the official price and information regarding a possible availability of the smartphone also on our market.