oppo A96 surprises with a mid-range with long battery life and its Glow design

After the recent presentation of the oppo A76, with which the brand debuted its new Glow cover design, today the company surprises us with the arrival of a major model with the new oppo A96, a mid-range phone aimed at offering us great autonomy, an affordable price, and the expansion of this new family of terminals with their own brilliance.

Maintaining a design very similar to that of the oppo A76, we will find a perforated screen with a 6.59-inch LCD panel with FHD resolution (1080 × 2412 pixels), a refresh rate of 90 Hz and a 180Hz touch sampling rate, accompanied by support for a wide color gamut of up to 96% NTSC (equivalent to 100% DCI-P3) managed by oppo’s own-developed adaptive refresh rate technology, ensuring a completely immersive viewing experience for any type of multimedia content.

And it is that the oppo A96 is oriented for a mixed and “off-road” use, equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G chipset and a configuration of up to 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage (expandable via microSD card), enough to more than fulfill daily tasks while offering us a more dynamic and fluid multitasking experience.

In addition, the oppo A96 has an audio solution focused on both calls and entertainment, with microphones that reduce ambient noise, and stereo speakers with high-fidelity Dirac HD audio technology.





As for the rest of the main components, it stands out a 16 megapixel front camera with artificial intelligence functions and tools like the 360° Fill Light. While its rear camera module will focus on a simple yet effective setup, with a 50 megapixel main camera with high photosensitivity and a 2 megapixel Bokeh camera, with a 5x magnification digital zoom. a configuration

Finally, and without a doubt one of the strengths of this phone, we find a large 5,000 mAh batterywhich in addition to its great duration, will offer an optimized autonomy thanks to the functions of the Color OS 11.1 software with functions such as the Super Power Saving Mode, as well as thanks to the inclusion of the 33-watt SUPERVOOC fast-charging systemwhich will allow us to recover up to 55% of the battery in just 30 minutes.

Availability and price

Already available through the company’s official website, under the two color variants Starry Black and Sunset Blue and a unique internal configuration, the oppo A96 lands in our country under a fairly cheap price of 289 euros.