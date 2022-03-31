Oppo A96 arrives in Italy: the price of the medium range has been revealed

Oppo he wastes no time and, a few days after his debut on the Asian market, he brought his own to Italy most recent mid-range. The reference goes to Oppo A96 now officially available on the Italian market in the configuration with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (expandable). The technical characteristics of the model intended for marketing in Italy do not present significant changes compared to the model already launched, but it is interesting to know the price that has been set at 299 euros.

The data sheet revolves around the Snapdragon 680 4G SoC. On the front stands the hole on the 6.59 “display which houses the 16MP camera, on the back the double camera with 50MP main sensor stands out. 5,000 mAh and supports the fast charging at 33W and the reverse. The whole is enclosed in a body that in the back shows off the Oppo Glow finisha manufacturing process that makes the smartphone beautiful to look at and according to the manufacturer also practical to use because it is resistant to scratches and fingerprints.

The software platform based on the ColorOS interface 11.1 based on Android 11 and a fleet of connections complete with NFC interface.

TECHNICAL FEATURES

soc : Snapdragon 680 4G, octa-core, 2.4GHz

: Snapdragon 680 4G, octa-core, 2.4GHz screen : 6.59 “FHD +, LCD, 90 Hz, 401 ppi, 20: 9, Panda Glass protection

: 6.59 “FHD +, LCD, 90 Hz, 401 ppi, 20: 9, Panda Glass protection memory : 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage, expandable up to 1TB

: camera : front: 16MP (Sony IMX471) rear: 50MP, 1 / 2.7 “sensor, lens with f / 2.2 aperture 2MP, depth, f-aperture lens (2.4 5x digital zoom, up to 20 sequential shots

: connectivity : 4G, NFC, Dual Sim (dual nano SIM 4G + 4G), Wi-Fi 802.11ac Wave2 and 802.11a / b / g / n, Bluetooth 5.1

: 4G, NFC, Dual Sim (dual nano SIM 4G + 4G), Wi-Fi 802.11ac Wave2 and 802.11a / b / g / n, Bluetooth 5.1 battery : 5,000mAh, 33W Supervooc Fast Charging, Support Reverse Charging

: 5,000mAh, 33W Supervooc Fast Charging, Support Reverse Charging dimensions and weight : 164.4 x 75.7 x 8.4 (Starry Black) / 8.5mm (Sunset Blue) 191 grams

: other : IP54 certification, side fingerprint reader, facial recognition, Dirac HD Audio

: IP54 certification, side fingerprint reader, facial recognition, Dirac HD Audio operating system : Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1

: Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 colors: Starry Black, Sunset Blue

AVAILABILITY

Oppo A96 is available from today in Italian stores. In the next few days it can also be purchased on Amazon. The price is the one quoted at the beginning: 299 euros for the single 8 / 128GB configuration.