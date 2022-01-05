Oppo A96 5G, first renderings: flat edges and less massive camera

Compared to the previous model, the A95 5G, the two main differences that are noticed at first glance are precisely the flat edges and the main camera module – before it was all black and therefore more impressive, now you opt for a tone on tone instead. tone that streamlines more. A very widespread trend in all brands. Not only that: the module is even more simplified than that of A95, which was already less crowded than that of A94. In the span of two “generations” (in reality they were launched practically at the same time), in short, it has passed from a quad to a dual camera . Perhaps the trend of 2 MP sensors for depth, black / white and macro, good for numbers and little else, is finally running out, in favor of a more “few but good” philosophy.

There remains a “chin”, or lower margin, rather pronounced than the others, but let’s say that at these prices (we do not know them, but for reference the A94 and A95 slightly exceeded € 200) we cannot expect much. The renders confirm that there will be at least three colors: black, pink and blue / purple gradient. Unfortunately the good Blass does not include further information, but it seems that as in the previous models there will be a 3.5 mm jack for headphones: you can glimpse, very fleetingly and with a little attention, in the lower edge, to the right of the USB-C port.

Regarding technical data sheet and availability instead, the only thing is to rely on conjectures. Building on the previous models it’s easy to imagine an AMOLED FHD + screen, decent amounts of RAM and storage, and a mid-range chip. When it comes to timing, it’s worth noting that both the A94 5G and A95 5G arrived in the spring.