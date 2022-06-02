OPPO A77 5G: new 5G mobile with 90 Hz screen, fast charge and IPX4 resistance as main assets

OPPO has just announced a new mid-range 5G mobile, the OPPO A77 5G. As with other recent releases, the terminal inherits the name of a classic model from a few years ago, the OPPO A77, although technically it does not basically resemble anything.

The OPPO A77 5G is an interesting balanced mobile that has a few interesting points with which it will try to attract the attention of potential buyers, such as the 90 Hz screen, the big battery with fast charge, stereo speakers or IPX4 resistance.

OPPO A77 5G data sheet

OPPO A77 5G Screen LCD 6.51″

HD+

90Hz

90hz touch Dimensions and weight 163.8 x 75.1 x 7.99mm

190g Processor Dimension 810 RAM 6GB Storage 128GB Frontal camera 8MP f/2.0 Rear camera 48MP f/1.7

2 MP f/2.4 bokeh Drums 5,000mAh

Fast charge 33W Operating system Color OS 12.1

android 12 connectivity 5G

wifi ac

Bluetooth 5.3

NFC

USB-C

jack Others side fingerprint reader

stereo speakers

IPX4 Price 272 euros to change

OPPO’s new balanced mobile

The new OPPO A77 5G is official. The company follows the strategy of launching countless similar models where some characteristics change, with the aim of covering all possibilities. The OPPO A77 5G represents a balanced bet where the weak point is, perhaps, the screen with HD+ resolution.

The HD+ resolution doesn’t taste like much today, but in return the 6.51-inch resolution LCD panel has a 90Hz refresh rate and also a touch response speed of 90 Hz. The 8-megapixel front camera is located inside the drop-shaped notch at the top.

With a design with flat edges that OPPO is reusing so much in 2022, the OPPO A77 5G mounts the fingerprint reader on one of its sides and incorporates a dual camera on the back. It’s about a 48 megapixel main sensor with a 2 megapixel sensor for portrait mode.

The OPPO A77 5G has the power of the mid-range processor MediaTek Dimension 810, from which it gets 5G connectivity, with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The terminal has NFC, minijack and supports Bluetooth 5.3.

The battery is one of the strengths of the OPPO A77 5G, with a battery of 5,000 mAh that supports 33W fast charging. Other strong points are found in the presence of stereo speakers and the IPX4 splash resistance certification, which is not very common in its price range.

Versions and prices of OPPO A77 5G

The OPPO A77 5G is official for now in Thailand and we still don’t know if it will go on sale in other regions. It is available in blue and black colors and a single version with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, for 9,999 Thai baht, which is 272 euros to change current. If the terminal goes on sale in Spain, we will update this entry.

