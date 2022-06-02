OPPO A77 5G: new 5G mobile with 90 Hz screen, fast charge and IPX4 resistance as main assets

OPPO A77 5G: new 5G mobile with 90 Hz screen, fast charge and IPX4 resistance as main assets
oppo a77 5g: new 5g mobile with 90 hz screen,

OPPO has just announced a new mid-range 5G mobile, the OPPO A77 5G. As with other recent releases, the terminal inherits the name of a classic model from a few years ago, the OPPO A77, although technically it does not basically resemble anything.

Read moreADAC Rallye Deutschland: ŠKODA’s Jan Kopecký and co-driver Pavel Dresler win WRC 2 Pro category

The OPPO A77 5G is an interesting balanced mobile that has a few interesting points with which it will try to attract the attention of potential buyers, such as the 90 Hz screen, the big battery with fast charge, stereo speakers or IPX4 resistance.

Read moreCompanies take baby steps toward home robots at CES

googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(“div-gpt-out”); });

OPPO A77 5G data sheet

Read moreApple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

OPPO A77 5G

Screen

LCD 6.51″
HD+
90Hz
90hz touch

Dimensions and weight

163.8 x 75.1 x 7.99mm
190g

Processor

Dimension 810

RAM

6GB

Storage

128GB

Frontal camera

8MP f/2.0

Rear camera

48MP f/1.7
2 MP f/2.4 bokeh

Drums

5,000mAh
Fast charge 33W

Operating system

Color OS 12.1
android 12

connectivity

5G
wifi ac
Bluetooth 5.3
NFC
USB-C
jack

Others

side fingerprint reader
stereo speakers
IPX4

Price

272 euros to change

{“videoId”:”x8878dp”,”autoplay”:true,”title”:”OPPO FIND X5:PRO LA GUERRA DE LA GAMA ALTA AHORA EN CÁMARAS”,”tag”:”webedia-prod”}

OPPO’s new balanced mobile

The new OPPO A77 5G is official. The company follows the strategy of launching countless similar models where some characteristics change, with the aim of covering all possibilities. The OPPO A77 5G represents a balanced bet where the weak point is, perhaps, the screen with HD+ resolution.

The HD+ resolution doesn’t taste like much today, but in return the 6.51-inch resolution LCD panel has a 90Hz refresh rate and also a touch response speed of 90 Hz. The 8-megapixel front camera is located inside the drop-shaped notch at the top.

oppoa775g

With a design with flat edges that OPPO is reusing so much in 2022, the OPPO A77 5G mounts the fingerprint reader on one of its sides and incorporates a dual camera on the back. It’s about a 48 megapixel main sensor with a 2 megapixel sensor for portrait mode.

The OPPO A77 5G has the power of the mid-range processor MediaTek Dimension 810, from which it gets 5G connectivity, with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The terminal has NFC, minijack and supports Bluetooth 5.3.

Screen90hz

The battery is one of the strengths of the OPPO A77 5G, with a battery of 5,000 mAh that supports 33W fast charging. Other strong points are found in the presence of stereo speakers and the IPX4 splash resistance certification, which is not very common in its price range.

Versions and prices of OPPO A77 5G

Coloroppoa775g

The OPPO A77 5G is official for now in Thailand and we still don’t know if it will go on sale in other regions. It is available in blue and black colors and a single version with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, for 9,999 Thai baht, which is 272 euros to change current. If the terminal goes on sale in Spain, we will update this entry.

More information | OPPO

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR