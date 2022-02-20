MobileAndroid

Oppo A76 is official: cheap but balanced product, even if 4G | Prices

By: Abraham

Date:

Yesterday’s leak about Oppo A76 was reliable. And not surprisingly, because the closer the presentation is, the more generally the accuracy of the indiscretions grows, and in this case only a day has passed. Oppo A76 is officialand its appearance on the Malaysian portal of the company fully confirms the feelings of the eve: it is the successor of Oppo A74, with one rear camera less, with the one for selfies with half resolution but with an important leap forward in terms of CPU and, slightly less, display.

Oppo A76 is powered by the Snapdragon 680 of Qualcomm in the 4G variant, so we moved from the Snapdragon 662 at 11 nm and 2 GHz to a chip like the 680 from 6 nm and 2.5 GHz, while the screen while passing from Full HD + to HD + touches 6.6 inches and above all gets the 90 Hz refresh rate, which should make the user experience smoother. Aesthetically, however, the predecessor and heir are almost identical, except for the slightly revised rear camera group.

Oppo A76 is sold in Malaysia for 899 RM, the equivalent of approximately 190 euros at the current exchange rate. To understand if the company will offer it in Europe as happened with the A74, and above all at what figures.

TECHNICAL FEATURES OF OPPO A76

  • chip: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G, 2.4GHz maximum frequency, 6 nanometer manufacturing process
  • display: 6.56 inches, HD + resolution (1,612 x 720 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate
  • memories: 6 GB of RAM (+5 virtual GB), 128 GB of storage
  • cameras:
    • rear: 13 megapixel wide angle + 2 megapixel mono
    • front: 8 megapixels
  • unlock: side fingerprint reader
  • dual SIM: Yes
  • battery And charging: 5,000 mAh, fast charging at 33 watts
  • interface: ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11
  • size: 164.4 x 75.7 x 8.39 mm, weight 189 grams
  • colors: Glowing Black, Glowing Blue
Abraham

