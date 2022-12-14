OPPO A58x is announced with Dimensity 700, 13 MP camera and low price

Last month, OPPO announced the OPPO A58 5G in China. Now, the Chinese manufacturer has brought a new model to the A line: the OPPO A58x. Basically, it is a more accessible version of the first one and it reduces some specifications to offer better value for money. In specifications, its main difference is the main sensor, reduced to 13 megapixels, while the OPPO A58 has a 50 megapixel one.

The OPPO A58x features a 6.56-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution (1612 × 720 pixels), 269 ppi density, support for 90 Hz refresh rate and 600 nits peak brightness, as well as a notch in the shape of a drop to house the 8 megapixel front sensor. At the rear, there is a dual camera module with a 13-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor.

Under the hood, the cell phone comes equipped with MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 chipset, the same processor as other intermediaries such as the Galaxy M13 5G, Lava Blaze 5G and Redmi 11 Prime 5G. There is 6 GB of LPDDR4X RAM, 128 GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage, in addition to the Mali G57 GPU. For power, there is a 5,000mAh battery unit with 10W charging support. In connectivity, OPPO A58x has dual-SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 5 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, Galileo, Beidou and Glonass, while the operating system is Android 12 under the ColorOS 12.1 interface.

Technical specifications

6.56-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution

Notched display with 90Hz refresh rate

MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 Platform

6 GB of RAM

128 GB of internal storage

Expandable memory with MicroSD card

8 MP front camera

Two rear cameras 13 MP main sensor 2 MP depth sensor

5G connectivity, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS and USB Type-C port

5,000 mAh battery with 10W fast charging

Android 12 under the ColorOS 12.1 interface

price and availability

The OPPO A58x was only announced in China by ¥1,200 (~R$900) and there is no forecast to reach the global market.