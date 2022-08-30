OPPO A57s: 50 megapixel camera and 5,000 mAh battery for OPPO’s new cheap mobile

Almost 6 years ago we knew the OPPO A57. Already in this 2022, the Chinese company launched two reissues of it with the OPPO A57 5G and OPPO A57 4G. Now, we officially know the OPPO .

In this new mobile we find interesting news. It shares a processor with the 4G version of the A57, but it improves in other sections and considerably, as is the case with its main . All this to turn it into a very attractive smartphone and at a price that seems very economical.

- Advertisement -

OPPO A57s data sheet

Design inspired by his older brothers

If we look at the aesthetics of this OPPO A57s, it will be difficult for us to find visual differences with respect to its two predecessors of this 2022. Same style in the rear with blue or black gradient colorencapsulated in black for the double camera and flat edges.

At the front we find a 6.56-inch IPS panel and HD+ resolution. In this case, it shares the size with the 4G and 5G versions of the A57, but only shares its resolution with the 4G. This is incorporated into a front part in which it is the protagonist, but with somewhat highlighted and extended bezels in the upper central part to incorporate the selfie camera.

An old acquaintance on the chip and a great improvement on the camera

As the main brain of this OPPO A57s we find a Mediatek processor from a couple of years ago, the Helium G35. No change here compared to the A57 4G, but with an increase in memory, since it reaches 4 GB of RAM of the type LPDDR4x. As far as internal storage is concerned, it offers 64 GB expandable up to 1 TB with microSD card.

In the absence of testing it and knowing its autonomy well, on paper it looks very good, since it mounts a 5,000mAh . In addition, it adds a 33W fast charge. A safe overnight charging technology is also added that, according to the brand itself, prevents it from draining.

On paper it looks like shares the same 8-megapixel front camera than its predecessors. However, it seems to considerably improve the main rear lens when reaching 50 megapixels. This is also accompanied by a 2 megapixel depth sensor which, in this case, is also shared with the others.

Other aspects to highlight are that, despite its 4G connectivityincorporates the latest bluetooth standard (Bluetooth 5.3). It is also worth noting the software of the terminal, adapted to Android 12 thanks to ColorOS 12.1. Of course, it is not yet known if it will update to ColorOS 13, a version based on Android 13.

OPPO A57s versions and prices

At the time of publishing this post, the OPPO A57s has only appeared on the company’s official website in Croatia. This means that all its features are officially known, but not the price. They are expected to be around 200 euros in a single 4/64 GB configuration. As soon as this price and availability are known, we will update this post.

More information | OPPO