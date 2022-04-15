MobileAndroid

Oppo A57 5G is official: cheap but with style | Specifications and price

By: Abraham

Date:

Share post:

Oppo A57 5G just launched in China, is one natural evolution of the A56 5G which debuted at the end of last October both in terms of technical characteristics and in terms of design. From an aesthetic point of view, the A57 5G incorporates the most recent Oppo product lines, replacing the flat frame sides to the rounded ones, as well as presenting a more refined rear photographic module.

The frontal impact, however, always remains that of the predecessor and speaks clearly: the 8 MP selfie cam (f / 2.0) enclosed in an anachronistic teardrop notch, just like the lower frame a little too pronounced compared to the others, they tell us that we are in front of a device aimed at the low end of the market. In short, to those who want a concrete product compatible with the latest generation networks, without spending too much.

Read morePixel 4 crops up on Geekbench running ‘Android R’

SOC MEDIATEK DIMENSITY 810 AND 5,000 MAH BATTERY

Read:

Oppo Reno7 available in Italy: features, prices and launch promo

The display is a panel 6.56 inch LCD with 100% sRGB coverage in Natural mode and DCI-P3 always 100% in Vivid mode, a maximum brightness of 460 nits, and the refresh rate that rises to 90Hz compared to the 60Hz of the A56 5G. The resolution, however, remains the same, namely 720×1.612 pixels.

Read moreSamsung pledges to fix camera bugs in the S20 Ultra found by reviews

Under the body there is a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC made with a 6nm production process. As for the memory, the basic equipment includes 6 GB of RAM, but you can also choose an 8GB option, while as regards the storage space there is only one cut, the 128 GB one which will be of type UFS 2.1 if associated with 6 GB of RAM, or UFS 2.2 if associated with 8 GB of RAM. If the space is not enough, however, there is always the possibility to expand it using the microSD slot.

The photographic equipment, enclosed in the elegant rectangular element on the back cover, consists of a 13 MP (f / 2.2) main camera and a 2 MP depth sensor. The battery capacity is 5,000 mAh, and charging is only 10W though. From an audio point of view, the upgrade consisting of the stereo speakers, in addition to the presence of the 3.5 mm jack for headphones, should be noted.

Read moreAndroid rolls out default web browser option screen on set up

Only the price: that for the Chinese market is 1,500 yuan, or the equivalent of approx 215 euros. We do not know, at the moment, if Oppo intends to bring A57 5G also on the global market, or if it will remain exclusive to the internal one.

OPPO A57 5G: TECHNICAL SHEET

Read:

A robot boy who can express six feelings

  • SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 810
  • Screen: 6.56-inch LCD, res. 720×1,612 pixels, 100% sRGB coverage in Natural mode, 100% DCI-P3 in Vivid mode, 460 nits maximum brightness, 90Hz refresh rate
  • Cameras:
    • Front: 8 MP (f / 2.0)
    • Rear: 13MP (f / 2.2) + 2MP depth sensor
  • Memory: 6 or 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal storage (UFS 2.1 with 6GB RAM, UFS 2.2 with 8GB RAM)
  • Drums: 5,000 mAh, charging at 10W
  • Audio: stereo speakers, 3.5mm jack
  • Colors: Blue, black, violet
  • Price: 1,500 yuan, about 215 euros
Previous articleSamsung, investigation reveals the poor condition of sellers on the official website
Next articleMotorola Moto G 5G 2022 and Edge 30 unveiled in advance: specifications and images
Abraham

Related articles

Ireland

Nigerian carer speaks of love for Ireland after escaping horrors of home country

A Dublin-based carer has spoken of her love for Ireland after being crowned Carer of the Year this...
Android

Switch to official Android on the App Store: now it’s easier to leave iOS

After advances, rumors and heard, Switch to Android for iOS it's official. For some time now Google had...
Android

Motorola Moto G 5G 2022 and Edge 30 unveiled in advance: specifications and images

When two of the industry's most trusted whistleblowers like Evan Blass and OnLeaks produce the same material then...
Android

Samsung, investigation reveals the poor condition of sellers on the official website

Some sellers who operate on the Samsung.com site work for free, at least partially: an investigation by The...