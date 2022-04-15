Oppo A57 5G is official: cheap but with style | Specifications and price

Oppo A57 5G just launched in China, is one natural evolution of the A56 5G which debuted at the end of last October both in terms of technical characteristics and in terms of design. From an aesthetic point of view, the A57 5G incorporates the most recent Oppo product lines, replacing the flat frame sides to the rounded ones, as well as presenting a more refined rear photographic module.

The frontal impact, however, always remains that of the predecessor and speaks clearly: the 8 MP selfie cam (f / 2.0) enclosed in an anachronistic teardrop notch, just like the lower frame a little too pronounced compared to the others, they tell us that we are in front of a device aimed at the low end of the market. In short, to those who want a concrete product compatible with the latest generation networks, without spending too much.

SOC MEDIATEK DIMENSITY 810 AND 5,000 MAH BATTERY

The display is a panel 6.56 inch LCD with 100% sRGB coverage in Natural mode and DCI-P3 always 100% in Vivid mode, a maximum brightness of 460 nits, and the refresh rate that rises to 90Hz compared to the 60Hz of the A56 5G. The resolution, however, remains the same, namely 720×1.612 pixels.

Under the body there is a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC made with a 6nm production process. As for the memory, the basic equipment includes 6 GB of RAM, but you can also choose an 8GB option, while as regards the storage space there is only one cut, the 128 GB one which will be of type UFS 2.1 if associated with 6 GB of RAM, or UFS 2.2 if associated with 8 GB of RAM. If the space is not enough, however, there is always the possibility to expand it using the microSD slot.

The photographic equipment, enclosed in the elegant rectangular element on the back cover, consists of a 13 MP (f / 2.2) main camera and a 2 MP depth sensor. The battery capacity is 5,000 mAh, and charging is only 10W though. From an audio point of view, the upgrade consisting of the stereo speakers, in addition to the presence of the 3.5 mm jack for headphones, should be noted.

Only the price: that for the Chinese market is 1,500 yuan, or the equivalent of approx 215 euros. We do not know, at the moment, if Oppo intends to bring A57 5G also on the global market, or if it will remain exclusive to the internal one.

OPPO A57 5G: TECHNICAL SHEET