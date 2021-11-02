Oppo A56 5G: new model for the mid-range with 5G, dual cameras and a large battery

Oppo has a new phone integrating its catalog. Its about Oppo A56 5G, a model that has been presented in China and that comes to relieve the Oppo A55 5G, a model with which it shares a good part of the specifications despite the evolution in the range.

In fact on the Oppo A56 5G the brand has focused mainly on the photographic section, in which they have changed the camera module from three to two and by adding new colors for the finish that make the Oppo A56 5G can be purchased in black, purple and blue tones.

Data sheet

OPPO A56 5G Screen 6.5 inch LCD

HD + Dimensions and weight 163.9 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm

189.5 g. Processor MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G Versions 6GB / 128GB

MicroSD up to 1TB Frontal camera 8 megapixels f / 2.0 Rear camera 13 megapixels f / 2.2

2 megapixels to measure depth and bokeh Battery 5,000 mAh

10W load OS Android 11

ColorOS 11.1 Connectivity 5G

Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 5.1

Headphone jack

USB type C Others Fingerprint reader on the side Price 1,599 yuan or about 202 euros to change

No camera for macro

It’s funny to talk about the successor to Oppo’s A55 5G. The brand is committed to continuity with the Oppo A56 5G. Same processor, the Dimensity 700 5G from MediaTek, accompanied by 6 GB of LPDDR4x RAM at 2133MHz and 128 GB of onboard storage that can be expanded via microSD.

The only difference in terms of hardware is found in the camera module, where the set of three becomes a “simple” duo from which the 2 megapixel macro camera falls.

The Oppo A56 5G still sports an LCD type screen with HD + resolution 6.5-inch with a drop-type notch that houses an 8-megapixel camera.

Inside the Oppo A56 5G keep betting on a 5,000 mAh battery with charging speeds of 10 watts and Android 11 as the operating system with the touch of the ColorOS 11.1 layer. You cannot miss extras such as the fingerprint scanner on the side button, the Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type C and support for NFC.

Price and availability

Oppo A56 5G can be purchased in China at a price of 1,599 yuan, which amounts to about 250 dollars or 202 euros To the change. For now there are no plans on his arrival in other countries.

More information | Oppo