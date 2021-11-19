OPPO A55s 5G: a new mid-range with a 90 Hz screen and Snapdragon 480

OPPO has just announced a new mid-range 5G mobile: the OPPO A55s 5G, successor to the OPPO A54s that gains in connectivity and loses in other aspects, similar and at the same time different from the OPPO A55 5G that they launched at the beginning of the year.

The new OPPO A55s 5G is a pretty terminal without many pretensions, with 5G connectivity and 90 Hz display, but that it can be somewhat sparse in other aspects such as its cameras or battery if we compare it to other current 5G mobiles.

OPPO A55s 5G datasheet

OPPO A55s 5G Screen 6.5 “LCD

Full HD +

90 Hz

180 Hz tactile response Dimensions and weight 162.1 x 74.7 x 8.2 mm

178 g. Processor Snapdragon 480 RAM 4GB Storage 64 GB

Micro SD Frontal camera 8 MP Rear camera 13 MP

2 MP bokeh Battery 4,000 mAh OS Android 11

ColorOS 11 Connectivity 5G

Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

Minijack

USB-C Others IP68 Price 252 euros to change

Full HD + display at 90 Hz

The closest family of the OPPO A55s 5G is the OPPO A55 5G, with which it shares the design to a large extent, but several internal changes have been introduced. Some are for the better, others not so much. It is a mid-range 5G mobile with Snapdragon 480, compared to the Dimensity 700 present in the standard OPPO A55. It is a single version with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

On the screen, the change is for the better, with a 6.5-inch LCD screen with resolution Full HD + and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The tactile response has also risen higher than normal, up to 180 Hz.

This screen is also perforated, while the OPPO A55 5G has a drop-shaped notch. Drilling integrates the 8 megapixel front camera. Behind, the module for the cameras maintains the same design as other terminals, although with characteristics that remind us of times gone by.

It is a 13 megapixel dual main camera, with an additional 2 megapixel sensor for portrait mode. Another feature that falls out is the fingerprint reader, which is not available: there is no biometrics.

The battery is for its part of 4,000 mAh, without any type of fast charge. What there is is IP68 certification against splashes and dust, headphone jack and charging via USB-C cable, in addition to 5G connectivity.

OPPO A55s 5G versions and prices

The OPPO A55s is official for the moment in Japan, although we will update this entry as soon as we have information about its availability in other regions. There it is available in green and black for 32,800 yen, 252 euros at the current exchange rate.

More information | OPPO