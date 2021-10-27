OPPO A54s: great battery and a 50 megapixel camera for a new 4G model with MediaTek brain

This morning, the OPPO A54s has been seen for a few moments in Amazon Italy showing us its design, its price and its most important features. Now the Chinese company has officially launched in the UK the successor to the OPPO A53s, which, as expected, is a more modest version of the OPPO A54 5G that it has been selling for a few months.

Although some rumors spoke of the Helio G80, the new OPPO A54s finally arrives with the Helio G35 on board, an eight-core chipset with 12 nanometer lithography that we have already seen in several entry-level models. Of the rest of the services, they stand out 5,000 mAh battery and the main sensor for the rear camera, which offers 50 megapixels of resolution.

OPPO A54s datasheet

OPPO A54s Screen 6.52 inch LCD HD + resolution (1,600 x 720 pixels) Refresh rate: 60 Hz Processor Helio G35 RAM 4 GB of RAM LPDDR4x Storage 128 GB software ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11 Rear camera Main: 50 MP f / 2.2 Monochrome for portraits: 2 MP f / 2.4 Macro: 2 MP f / 2.4 Frontal camera 8 MP f / 2.0 Battery 5000 mAh Connectivity Dual SIM, 4G / LTE, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C, 3.5 mm jack Others Side fingerprint reader Dimensions and weight 163.8 x 75.6 x 8.4 mm 190 g Price Determined

Basic, but with a lot of battery and 50 MP photos

The OPPO A54s has a 6.52 inch IPS LCD screen with HD + resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate and a drop-shaped notch to house the front camera, which has 8 megapixels of resolution. The processor, as we have commented, is the Helio G35 and it comes accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

The rear photographic equipment consists of a 50 megapixel main sensor, a 2 megapixel monochrome sensor for portraits and another 2 megapixel sensor for macro photography. It is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery that does not support fast charging, but promises many hours of autonomy.

The rest of the important services are completed with a side fingerprint reader, a USB-C port, a headphone jack, Dual SIM function and Android 11 operating system under ColorOS 11.1. All this in a slim design with a thickness of 8.4 mm, a weight of 190 g and IPX4 resistance to splashes.

Prices and versions of OPPO A54s

The OPPO A54s is official in the UK, but has not yet gone on sale there or in other countries. For now, we know that it will be sold with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of capacity in two different colors: Crystal Black (black) and Pearl blue (blue). OPPO has not confirmed what price it will have, but some leaks speak of 229.99 euros.

More information | OPPO (UK)