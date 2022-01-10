OPPO A36, a great battery and high-end memories to give war in the mid-range

OPPO starts the year with a new mid-range mobile for its catalog. The OPPO A36, one of the brothers of the OPPO A32 has just been presented in China, a very cheap terminal (at least in its country of origin) and with interesting hardware for the middle segment.

We are going to tell you all the specifications and technical characteristics of the OPPO A36, a terminal with a good size battery, Qualcomm processor and a very attractive design, as we are used to seeing in the Asian company.

OPPO A36 datasheet

OPPO A36 DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 164.4 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm

185 g SCREEN 6.56 inch

IPS

HD +

90 Hz refresh rate

180 Hz touch sampling

480 nits PROCESSOR Qualcomm Snapdragon 680

GPU Adreno 610 INTERNAL MEMORY 256 GB UFS 2.2 expandable via microSD cards RAM 8 GB LPDDR4X BATTERY 5,000mAh

10W fast charge REAR CAMERA 13 MP, f / 2.2

2 MP f / 2.4 portrait FRONTAL CAMERA 8 MP f / 2.0 OTHERS Side fingerprint reader

Facial recognition

3.5mm minijack SOFTWARE Color OS 11

Android 11 CONNECTIVITY 4G LTE

WiFi 5

DUAL WiFi

Bluetooth 5.0

Beidou, GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS

AGPS PRICE From 221.40 euros to change

Memories worthy of a high-end

The OPPO A36 is a mid-range that shines, mainly, for its memory configuration. It will be sold, at least in China, in an 8 + 256 GB version, striking amounts for a mid-range. Of course, we are facing LPDDR4X and UFS 3.1 technologies, respectively.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon that this OPPO mounts is a 4G platform, so this A36 is not up to date in connectivity

As for the chosen processor, we are facing the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680, a 4G platform manufactured in 6 nanometer process, a processor a small step below the Snapdragon 480+ 5G.

The panel is one of the weakest points of the terminal, which has HD + resolution for its 6.56 inches. The positive point is that has a refresh rate of 90Hz, plus a 180 Hz touch sampling rate.

To power the whole, we find a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charge. Other points in favor of this OPPO are the 3.5mm connectivity and the side fingerprint reader, accompanied by a 2D facial recognition through the camera.

Unambitious cameras and Android 11

On a photographic level, this OPPO is quite basic. It has a 13 megapixel main sensor, along with a 2 megapixel sensor which will supposedly help with portrait mode. The selfie camera is 8 megapixels.

As for the software, it has Android 11 customized with ColorOS 11. It shouldn’t take long to update to Android 12, being such a recent mobile.

Versions and prices of OPPO A36

The OPPO A36 has been launched in China at a price of about 220 euros at exchange in its 8 + 256 GB version. It is still unknown if it will end up reaching the international market and, if it does, we will update this post with the corresponding price.

More information | OPPO