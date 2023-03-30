OPPO A1x phone launches with 90Hz display, 5,000mAh battery and more

The OPPO A1x cell phone was officially released by the brand in China. At first, it is a model that arrives for the entry-level segment of the manufacturer, bringing a Dimensity 700 processor, 90 Hz screen and arrives running the ColorOS 12 interface, based on Android 12. In the design part, it comes with a straighter look both front and back. There is a slightly thicker edge at the bottom of the front of the smartphone, which still has a notched screen in the shape of a drop. The camera set has two lenses, the main one being 13MPO and a depth sensor of 2MP.

The display, in turn, is an LCD type with 6.56 inches of HD + resolution, in addition to having a maximum brightness of 600 nits and support for a refresh rate of 90 Hz. As already mentioned, the chip is MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 and it has versions with 6GB and 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. - Advertisement - The front camera of the product is 8MP and it arrives with 5,000mAh of battery capacity, as well as 10W charging support. Other features include fingerprint sensor on the side, 3.5 mm headphone jack

OPPO A1x – Technical Specifications

Screen: 6.56″ HD+ LCD with waterdrop notch

90Hz refresh rate

Platform: MediaTek Dimensity 700

GPU: Mali-G57 MC2

RAM: 6/8GB

Internal storage: 128GB (expandable via microSD)

Front camera: 8MP

Rear camera: 13MP 2MP depth sensor

Battery: 5,000 mAh

Operating system: ColorOS 12 based on Android 12

Availability and price