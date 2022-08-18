OPPO A17 is certified in India and could be the brand’s next entry phone

OPPO’s latest releases have focused on the premium mid-range cellphone segment, but the Chinese manufacturer may be gearing up for a new wave of cheaper handsets. In addition to the A57s, the OPPO A17 is undergoing certifications in India with the model number “CPH2477”, indicating its imminent launch in the country.
Its first appearance was seen in the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), and soon after, its trade name was confirmed by the GCF. Unfortunately, the approvals of the device do not reveal any technical specification, but it is certain that will work with simple hardware so that your price is more attractive in the region.
The OPPO A17 will be the successor to the A16, an entry-level phone announced in July 2021. Its specifications included a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution, front and main camera with 13 MP sensors and the MediaTek Helio G35, a platform that is still used in models like the OPPO A77 4G and its “copy” of OnePlus, the Nord N20 SE.
It is possible that OPPO’s new “basicão” will receive discrete improvements in its hardware, possibly adopting the Helio G37, which is a slightly improved platform over the Helio G35, but it would not be surprising if it reused the chipset of its predecessor.
The company is preparing its debut in Europe with the launch of the OPPO Reno 7 4G, seeking competition with Xiaomi’s more affordable intermediaries to stop the growth of its “sister” company, realme, in the domestic market. In the near future, the manufacturer should bring its top-of-the-line devices from the “Find” series.