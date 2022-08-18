OPPO A17 is certified in India and could be the brand’s next entry phone

OPPO’s latest releases have focused on the premium mid-range cellphone segment, but the Chinese manufacturer may be gearing up for a new wave of cheaper handsets. In addition to the A57s, the OPPO A17 is undergoing certifications in India with the model number “CPH2477”, indicating its imminent launch in the country.

Its first appearance was seen in the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), and soon after, its trade name was confirmed by the GCF. Unfortunately, the approvals of the device do not reveal any technical specification, but it is certain that will work with simple hardware so that your price is more attractive in the region.