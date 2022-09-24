Oppo A17 coming soon: one less camera than the predecessor A16

- Advertisement -

Oppo is preparing to bring to the market a new smartphone belonging to the A range: it will be called Oppo A17and is intended to replace the A16 model launched by the Chinese brand in July last year and which was introduced in the catalog in Italy the following month with some minor changes compared to the original version.

The renders reported by 91mobiles show a smartphone equipped with dual rear (against the three of the ) positioned inside as many circular modules. The back of the body is clean, except for the AI ​​Camera writing, the edges appear square while on the front we find a display with fairly pronounced frames – especially the lower chin, as can be expected from devices belonging to the medium-low range – and a drop notch that houses the selfie camera.

The colors are three: orange, black and blue, there is no information on any other colors that will be introduced at the time of the market debut. Nor do we know the technical characteristics: to have a term of comparison, we report below the main specifications of the Oppo A16 in the version available in Italy.

- Advertisement -

display: 6.52 “HD + LCD, 60Hz refresh rate, 60Hz touch sampling, 269ppi, 1,500: 1 contrast, 480nit, 88.7% screen-to-body

processor: MediaTek Helio G35

memory: 3 / 32GB, 4 / 64GB (LPDDR4x / eMMC 5.1), expandable external memory

fingerprint sensor: side

dual SIM

connectivity: 4G, dual band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C, 3.5mm jack, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou, QZSS

OS: ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11

cameras:

front: 8MP, f / 2.0, FOV 79 °

rear:

13MP main, f / 2.2, FOV 80 °, AF

2MP mono, f / 2.4, FOV 88.8 °, FF

2MP macro, f / 2.4, FOV 88.8 °, FF

battery: 5.000mAh

dimensions and weight: 163,8×75,6×8,4mm for 190g

OPPO A16, Triple IA 13 + 2 + 2MP Camera, 6.52 Display? 60HZ, 5000mAh Battery, 10W Fast Charge, 3GB RAM + 32GB Expandable ROM, OPPO Type-C Data Cable, Italian Version, Crystal Black

139 €

OPPO A16, Triple IA 13 + 2 + 2MP Camera, 6.52 Display? 60HZ, 5000mAh Battery, 10W Fast Charge, 3GB RAM + 32GB Expandable ROM, OPPO Type-C Data Cable, Italian Version, Pearl Blue

- Advertisement -

139 € View offer Oppo A16 is available online from eBay at 125 euros. To see the other 59 offers click here. (update of 23 September 2022, 3:55 pm)