Operators sue French government over forced removal of Huawei
Operators SFR and Bouygues are suing the government of France for the forced removal of Huawei equipment from its 5G network. According to preliminary information, the companies are demanding that the country pay for the damage caused by the operation.

In a document sent to the Paris Administrative Court, Bouygues Telecom states that 82 million euros have already been spent to remove Huawei equipment, and this still does not cover all of the more than 3,000 towers that still need to be modified.

SFR has not yet reported the damages incurred so far, but the company points out that around 8,000 towers are affected and says that the costs already exceed those reported by the competitor.

Image/reproduction: colectivoTC.

For the time being, the court has not yet manifested itself in the case file. In any case, the decision to ban Huawei from part of the 5G network was taken by France in 2019 after hearing recommendations from the United States.

A law was even passed by Parliament, and all Chinese equipment must be removed in densely populated and strategically important areas. That is, a kind of middle ground that does not reach rural areas of France.

The law also stipulated that any licenses for mobile equipment must be endorsed by the French Security Agency (ANSSI). This led the agency to force the removal of existing equipment by 2028.

As the text of the French law does not address compensation for operators – something that happened in the US – companies are now seeking in court some way to reduce the damage.

