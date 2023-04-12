Operators sue French government over forced removal of Huawei

Operators SFR and Bouygues are suing the government of France for the forced removal of Huawei equipment from its 5G network. According to preliminary information, the companies are demanding that the country pay for the damage caused by the operation.

In a document sent to the Paris Administrative Court, Bouygues Telecom states that 82 million euros have already been spent to remove Huawei equipment, and this still does not cover all of the more than 3,000 towers that still need to be modified.

SFR has not yet reported the damages incurred so far, but the company points out that around 8,000 towers are affected and says that the costs already exceed those reported by the competitor.