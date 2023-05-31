Operation Dread Factor: Rainbow Six Siege arrives in Year 8 Season 2

Rainbows Six Siege received the second season of its eighth year this Tuesday (30) with the inclusion of the Operation Dread Factor expansion. The content highlights the new operator Fenrir, a reworked Consulate map, and gameplay changeswith an all-new crosshair map to test range-destroying damage and a permanent roster of arcade game modes.
In the case of the new character, the Swedish Fenrir is a tactical defender equipped with the F-NATT Dread Mine gadget, a weapon that releases a fear gas and limits the enemies’ field of vision. Among the advantages are interrupting an opponent’s attack to temporarily cover flanks. Fenrir still has level two speed and health, and his arsenal includes an MP7 submachine gun or a SASG-12 shotgun as his main weapons, as well as a BAILIFF 410 revolver as a secondary weapon.
The change in the Consulado map also promises to bring a more balanced and complex environment, with changes in the location of spawns to improve player protection. The map even starts to offer more variety with each game thanks to the complete redesign of the areas from the garage to the second floor.
There is also the new targeting track for training with any weapons and highlight for more balance, with the Observation Blocker gadget —an intelligence denial device that projects a digital barrier capable of blocking the line of sight of enemy drones—, in addition to introducing the first part of the balance for the character Grim, aimed at improving her equipment, such as the Kawan Hive Launcher. The game is available for PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.