Opera will include ChatGPT in its sidebar

The Opera browser is also adding to its industry’s interest in artificial intelligence, by integrating a new feature called “shorten” into its sidebar.

This tool, powered by ChatGPT, provides concise and visual summaries of the articles or web pages that are visited.

- Advertisement -

Opera introduced a new AI-powered web page summarization tool in its browser

To use the function, it must simply be activated by pressing the “shorten” button, located to the right of the address bar. Then a sidebar will appear with ChatGPT generating an ordered, bulleted summary of the content being viewed.

With this integration, Opera joins the competition with other tech giants, such as Microsoft and Google, which are also integrating AI technologies into their browsers. On the one hand we already have Microsoft, which has launched a new version of its Bing search engine and its Edge browser, with an AI chatbot that provides answers to queries and an AI “co-pilot” that can summarize web pages or articles. For its part, Google has shown its AI search bot Bardalthough it is not yet available to users.

“In our company’s more than 25-year history, we have always been at the forefront of browser innovation. Whether we’re inventing browser tabs or providing our users with built-in access to generative AI tools, we’re always pushing the boundaries of what’s possible on the web.”said Song Lin, co-CEO of Opera. “Following the massive interest in generative AI tools, we believe now is the time for browsers to step up and become the gateway to an AI-powered web.”he added.

- Advertisement -

“We see the rise of Generative Intelligence as the beginning of a new future where developers of consumer apps like Opera will be able to create experiences on top of AI-powered platforms. We are excited to see the rapid implementation of development programs for solutions like Google Bard, for example, and we are beginning to create and implement new web browsing experiences that not long ago seemed impossible to achieve.”said Per Wetterdal, Head of Strategic Alliances and AI Ecosystem.

Although the “shorten” function not yet available for all users, Opera plans to launch it soon in its browsers. In addition, the company is working on other AI-powered features that improve the browsing experience and plans to add new AI-generated content services to the sidebar. However, it is not yet clear what exactly it will consist of.