Opera One: version with native artificial intelligence reaches stable version after testing as beta

Opera One, the new version of the Opera browser, was released in a stable version for the general public and its main highlight is the native integration of artificial intelligence. Aria can be programmed via a command line as well as the browser sidebar and leverages OpenAI’s GPT technology to optimize web search.
Opera One users on Mac can use a keyboard shortcut Command-/ to display an overlay and interact with Aria. They can use the command line to ask Aria a question and interact with the browser’s AI response immediately in the sidebar, or go back to navigation. The Opera One also includes access to ChatGPT in the browser sidebar.
A new Tab Islands feature maintains associated tabs based on context, and users can move tabs around, reduce the size of islands or save them to markers or pinboards.
In addition, Opera One also features a new modular design that the developers say is “ready for an AI-powered generative future”, allowing the browser to dynamically adapt to users’ needs, bringing only core features to the forefront.
The browser has a free VPN and ad blocker, control of music streams (Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer and Tidal) and integration of messaging apps such as Messenger, WhatsApp and Telegram.
Opera One is available for free from the company’s website, which includes download links for macOS, Windows, and Linux versions.
class=”darkreader darkreader–sync” media=”screen” >