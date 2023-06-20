Opera One: version with native artificial intelligence reaches stable version after testing as beta

Opera One, the new version of the Opera browser, was released in a stable version for the general public and its main highlight is the native integration of artificial intelligence. Aria can be programmed via a command line as well as the browser sidebar and leverages OpenAI’s GPT technology to optimize web search.

Opera One users on Mac can use a keyboard shortcut Command-/ to display an overlay and interact with Aria. They can use the command line to ask Aria a question and interact with the browser’s AI response immediately in the sidebar, or go back to navigation. The Opera One also includes access to ChatGPT in the browser sidebar.