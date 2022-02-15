MobileAndroidTech News

Opera now allows you to use web addresses only with emojis

By: Brian Adam

After many years using web addresses through strings, the developers of the Opera web browser have thought that it is time to move forward and also allow the use of strings of emojis as web domains instead.

To do this, they have just teamed up with Yat, a company specializing in the creation of personalized emoji strings, making it possible for your Opera web browser to be the first web browser on the market to allow the use of web domains based solely on emoji strings.

In this way, those who seek to enter yat pages from Opera will no longer have to type y.at/ followed by a string of emojis.

It will be enough to write the string of emojis that corresponds directly and that’s it.

And those who want it, will be able to personalize their yat pages or redirect their domains based on emojis to any other web on the Internet.

A fun experience for Opera users

For Naveen Jain, co-founder and CEO of Yat:

Whether you’re an artist, musician, creator, business owner, or just looking to grow your following, this integration is invaluable, making it easy for you to connect and share with your community through your unique chain of emojis.

There is no doubt that emojis have become a common element to use in personal and professional conversations, and are now taking the step to become parts of web domains.

Jain is pronounced on the matter noting that:

This integration is a testament to Opera’s continued innovation in the web browser space. We’re excited to partner with them to make URLs more user-friendly and expressive, while also giving yat creators more visibility across the web.

This integration reaches Opera for Windows, Mac, Android and iOS, as well as the Opera Crypto Browser Project. Opera understands that such integration “is as much about functionality as it is about expression.”

Opera celebrates the integration with Yat by creating a “treasure hunt”.

To do this, as they point out:

If you join, you can compete for seven ordered Fvck Crystals, NFTs from legendary NFT artist Fvckrender, valued at a minimum price of 2.89 Ethereum or $8907 at the time of writing.

Details are at the end of the ad itself. We do not know if any other web browser will also take a similar initiative. There is no doubt that, at least, it will attract attention for this novelty today.

More information: Opera

