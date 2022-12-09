Opera launches free educational version of GameMaker tool

Opera recently released an educational version of the GameMaker tool enabling schools and teachers to teach game design to students through a user-friendly resource. According to the company, starting this Thursday (8) educational institutions can access a free version of the platform for use in the classroom. GameMaker is the fastest and most user-friendly cross-platform game tool available on the market, making it easy for students to learn the fundamentals of coding through the intuitive GML Visual coding system, being used for the creation of popular games such as Undertale, Hyper Light Drifter and Chicory: A Colorful Tale.

With the resource, students will learn the basics of coding, the importance of teamwork, and develop their STEM skills, all while designing beautiful 2D games encouraging creativity through lesson plans, student assignments, tutorials, and content retention activities. available in the program. - Advertisement - “Making games is a great way to help students build important skills like creative thinking, problem solving and planning. With GameMaker now free to use, regardless of class size, everyone can bring game development to students who want to pursue video games as a hobby or career,” said Russell Kay, Head of GameMaker. GameMaker for Schools — learn more