opera integrates chatgpt: web content summaries in the sidebar

Even the team behind the creation of the Opera browser has its own development program of AIGC (AI-generated content) services, i.e. services based on artificial intelligence. We have said several times that this will be the hottest topic in the coming months and the recent company press release only confirms this hypothesis.

Opera is aware that the success of is an unequivocal sign of the direction to take, therefore it is preparing to introduce some functions based on artificial intelligence that aim to completely reshape the browser user experience and the possibilities offered. Song Lin, Co-CEO of Opera, is very clear on this.

“In our company’s more than 25-year history, we’ve always been at the forefront of browser innovation. Whether it’s inventing browser tabs or providing our users with built-in access to generative AI tools, we’re always pushing the limits of what’s possible on the web. As a result of mass interest in AI tools artificial intelligence, we believe the time has come for browsers to step up and become the gateway to an AI-powered Web.”

In this regard, it was decided to further enrich the famous Opera sidebar, which after integrating the ability to quickly access TikTok’s social content, stands for enrich it all with the service called “Shorten” based on ChatGPT.

The above screen is the first testimony and Shorten will be one of the new AI services to arrive, the first one that will be integrated into the sidebar according to the developers. It is nothing more than a function capable of generating short summaries of any web page or article taking advantage of the integration with ChatGPT. Opera lets it be known that this is only the first step and that it is also working on proprietary AI solutions.

Shorten’s announcement comes in the same week that Microsoft announced a redesign for Edge based on the new Prometheus model, which will also offer web page abstracts among the functions, and last week Google also shared that it is working on Bard, an AI chatbot powered by its LaMDA platform. The timing of the announcements suggests that Opera and Microsoft see Generative AI as a way to break Google’s hold on the browser market, but as is known, an answer will not be long in coming.

As for the availability of Shorten in Opera, we know that it will arrive on all browser versions in the near future but in fact we do not have a precise release date. While waiting we can watch a video that shows the artificial intelligence function during use.