Opera GX Village, a dream village for gamers

It will have happened to many of us that, when we see the setups and houses from which some of our favorite streamers broadcast, we are left wanting to know what would it be like to live in this kind of ideal environment. But why dream when we can make it come true? At least that is how the Opera GX Villagea project led by the well-known browser company, which proposes not a house, but an entire village full of custom homes for all kinds of gamers.

The idea, currently under development as a pilot project, is to create a dream residential community for professional gamers and creators, built with your specific lifestyle in mind. A futuristic utopia, in which each house is furnished with the best gaming facilities, fully customizable.

As detailed by the company, each home in the Opera GX Village will provide its residents with the best gaming environment, from high-end gaming setups in every room (yes, including the bathroom) designed for all types of platforms covering the needs of PC and console gamers; the highest internet speeds availableoptimized for each dwelling; various additives such as LED lights, customizable and with adaptive response to games and music; in addition to a food delivery service in the roomwhich will allow us not to lose focus in our games .

The first show floor is open for interested players to come and experience this lifestyle. And it is that simply sharing a video, image or text on Twitter tell us why your game background makes you the perfect first resident, by tagging @operagxofficial Y #operagxvillage. Thus, the most creative publication will win a stay in this pilot flat, which includes a trip to Andorra with all expenses paid and accommodation between May 6th and 8th.