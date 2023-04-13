Opera for iOS now has free built-in VPN

The Opera team announced that it is releasing a new version for iOS, which will feature its built-in VPN.

A dynamic that we have already seen in Windows, Mac and Android, and that now extends to iOS users. An option, which unlike the proposals of Apple and Google, is offered for free.

How to use Opera VPN on iPhone

If we want to use a VPN on our mobile, there are many options to consider. Some paid, and others free, but with limitations.

And even some mobile phones offer a VPN as part of their customization layer functions, which can be activated for use in special cases. And of course, we have Google’s proposal with its VPN service that is part of the Google One subscription.

Or those who use the iPhone may find it more convenient to use iCloud Private Relay, although they will need to have an iCloud+ subscription. And now a new proposal for iPhone users has been added, with the update of the Opera web browser app with its integrated VPN.

In this case, a subscription is not required, and the use of the VPN is free:

It could hardly be simpler too: you don’t need a subscription, you don’t have to log in, and there are no extra extensions. All you need to do is flip a switch in the main menu to browse in peace, as the Opera browser makes sure that VPN traffic is encrypted and your IP address is private.

The Opera team mentions that no user data or browsing history information is collected when they opt to use the VPN. And to use it in navigation is very simple, since it only needs to be activated from the main page of the web browser.

Other features of Opera for iOS

And of course, users will continue to have the rest of the features that Opera already offers on iOS, such as the ad blocker. Or the My Flow function, which allows you to have a personal space to save links, files, notes, among others, and which is synchronized across all devices.

In addition, new features are added, such as a new bookmarking dynamic to organize all the content we find on the web and want to keep among our favorites. Regarding the built-in VPN, if you still don’t see the option in the Opera app, don’t worry, it will take a few weeks to roll out to all users.