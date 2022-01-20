Opera enters the web3 and launches Crypto Browser on Windows, Mac and Android

Opera Crypto Browser arrives today in its first Beta and it’s available for Windows, Mac and Android. Regarding iOSat the moment it is missing, but the company let it be known that further on there will also be a version for Cupertino mobile devices.

The current form is therefore embryonic, and yet already includes those that according to the developers are the founding pillars of the whole experience, starting with the integrated cryptographic wallet with blockchain support such as Ethereum, Bitcoin, Celo and Nervos (partnership with other realities, such as Polygon, will be implemented in the future).