Opera Crypto Browser joins Metamask and other asset portfolios

Opera crypto browser, the world’s first cross-platform Web3 browser, announced this Wednesday (14), a new update for browser users by integrating the program with cryptocurrency wallets such as MetaMask and other leading cryptocurrency wallets by increasing integration. with blockchains.
The developer also presented the creation of the Wallet Selector (“Wallet Selector”, in Portuguese), management tool that allows users to choose which of their wallets should interact with a particular application or website, being able to choose between their wallets directly in the browser’s address bar.
Wallet Selector remembers users’ preferences for different websites, allowing them to connect to dApps effortlessly. This update brings Web3 one step closer to the Web2 experience ahead of Ethereum Merge.
The upcoming merger is the most important technology upgrade in the history of cryptography that will move Ethereum from proof of work to proof of consumption, thus making it more scalable, secure, sustainable and ready to be used by the main user. Opera is the only truly change-ready browser that gives Web users all the tools they need to give Web3 a shot in a secure environment,” said Susie Batt, Crypto Ecosystem Lead at Opera.
Do you use Opera as your primary browser or do you prefer rival browsers? Tell us, comment!