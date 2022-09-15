Opera Crypto Browser joins Metamask and other asset portfolios

Opera , the world’s first cross-platform Web3 browser, announced this Wednesday (14), a new update for browser users by integrating the program with cryptocurrency wallets such as MetaMask and other leading cryptocurrency wallets by increasing integration. with blockchains.

The developer also presented the creation of the Wallet Selector (“Wallet Selector”, in Portuguese), management tool that allows users to choose which of their wallets should interact with a particular application or website, being able to choose between their wallets directly in the browser’s address bar.