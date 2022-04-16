Opera Crypto Browser arrives on iOS, bringing users closer to the decentralized web

After Mac, Windows and Android, it’s time for iOS to also have its own version of Opera dedicated to Web3, also known as the decentralized web, making it easier for users to interact with decentralized applications (Dapps) and more.

The company has just officially presented the launch of Opera Crypto Browser for iOS, a web browser that, for Jorgen Arnesen, EVP Mobile at Opera, tries to simplify the user experience with web3, promoting its “maximum potential and mass adoption”. ».



Among other functions, and taking into account that web3 is based on blockchain, this browser comes standard with its own wallet called Crypto Wallet, integrated without custody, with support for blockchain-based cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum, Polygon and Celo, and with the promise of new future blockchain-based integrations, they point out.

Those who previously had a wallet compatible with EVM (Ethereum Virtual Machine), from the configuration can transfer their assets and balances to the wallet integrated in this browser to have them more at hand.

Web3 in the palm of your hand

It also offers a home page called Crypto Corner, from which information and updates related to the world of crypto will be offered in real time, including “crypto asset prices and gas fees, as well as crypto events, airdrops and even podcasts” .

Security is a totally present aspect, for which users will also have tracker blocking systems, pop-up windows, and even an intuitive blocker of notifications related to website cookies, also adding protection against cryptocurrency mining, which prevents the execution of any cryptojacking script that may compromise the security and performance of the iOS device itself.

Plus:

It also gives you direct, seamless access to decentralized exchanges, Web3-based NFTs, and gaming Dapps, including over 7,000 Polygon-based services. All this means that Web3 can now be accessed as easily as any website on Web2.

It is a browser that is aimed at both novice users and experts in cryptography, as well as for any user in general who wants to get closer to Web3 and have the first contacts with decentralized applications without complicating their lives.

