Opera Crypto Browser also lands on iOS and iPadOS

In early January, Opera has launched the first version of its Crypto Browser that is a web browser designed to be natively integrated with the Web3 offer access to traditional websites2 (the ones we browse every day, including HDblog) and allow users to manage their digital wallet – with which to interact with Web sites3 – directly from a single application and without the need for extensions.

OPERA CRYPTO BROWSER IS AVAILABLE EVERYWHERE

On the occasion of the launch last January, the browser was made available on almost every platform, with the exception of iOS and iPadOS, which has finally been fixed in the last few hours. Opera Crypto Browser is therefore officially available also on the App Storeso it can now also be used by iPhones and iPads.

At the moment the browser is not yet compatible with all networks, however it is already possible to use it under the Bitcoin, Ethereum, Polygon network and a few others. Among its functions, we remember, there is also that of wallet not custodial (therefore the wallet seed is known only by the user) which allows di monitor the cryptocurrencies and NFTs you ownin addition to the ability to follow the market trend, all in addition to the classic browser functionality.

Opera has not confirmed whether the version distributed on the App Store has the same features as the Android one, which introduced support for Ethereum’s Layer 2 last February. In any case, we remind you that Opera itself defines the browser as in beta, despite being published on the App Store and not on Testflight. Below you will find the direct link: