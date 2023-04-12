Opera browser launches its VPN service to iOS users

With the addition of its VPN service to iOS, Opera becomes the first browser company to offer a free built-in VPN on all platforms . The feature does not require a subscription, login to an account and additional extensions. Users only need to press a button on the main menu.

Opera browser announced the launch of its free VPN service, encrypted and with guarantee that the IP address is private for all users on iOS. It will be available directly in the iPhone and iPad browser.

Despite its practicality, it does not perform like a paid VPN, especially in terms of browsing speed. But, according to the company, the main intention is to guarantee user safety.

Along with the release of iOS, new features were introduced on previously supported platforms i.e. Mac, Windows, Linux and Android. These are the new Scorecards for organization, the Speed ​​Dial feature that grants instant access, and the Live Score for sports lovers to follow multiple live scores.

To check on iOS devices if the VPN is already available, just click on the three dots in the lower right corner of Opera for iOS, enter section Settings, Privacy and look for the presence of VPN writing on top. In this case, it can be activated immediately.