Opera already integrates ChatGPT and contextual prompts to interact with AI

The Opera team announced new AI features that are coming to the web browser.

These are new tools that users will find in the sidebar and in the address bar, which allow them to access and take advantage of the potential of ChatGPT and ChatSonic.

So you can use ChatGPT from the Opera sidebar

If you have the latest version of the Opera web browser, you will come across new AI features. On the one hand, in the sidebar you will find the AI ​​Prompts tool, and in the sidebar, access to ChatGPT and ChatSonic.

How do these Opera news work? You will see that it not only makes it easy for you to access ChatGPT and ChatSonic, no matter what web page you are on, since a sidebar opens for your queries, but it also helps you take advantage of the potential of these tools with contextual prompts.

Using the “AI Prompts” tool, you can order ChatGPT to perform certain actions based on the content of the current page. For example, to create a summary of the content, to write what the main point is, to create a tweet, among other actions. Or if you like using ChatSonic, it will suggest, for example, that you search for related content.

So just by clicking on the option that interests you, the corresponding AI service will open with the prompt already written and waiting to get the answer. To see these AI Prompts suggestions you just have to click on “AI Prompts” from the address bar or by highlighting a piece of text.

One detail to keep in mind is that the prompts will change depending on the website you are visiting or the text you highlight on the web page. And if you are not interested in using these suggestions, you can use ChatGPT or ChatSonic by touching their corresponding icon from the sidebar. You just have to log in with your account and that’s it.