Opera 80 adopts Chromium monthly updates

What is the ideal update interval for a web browser? Opinions are free, but it seems that the ‘industry’ has agreed: a month between one version and the other, enough time to implement something new and serve it to the public. Opera 80 is the latest to join this trend, which has practically become the norm.

The first to step on the accelerator was Firefox, which has applied a monthly launch cycle since January 2020, although it must be recognized that it was Chrome that from its inception followed a more agile development and launch cycle than normal, lasting six weeks. . Be that as it may, the jump to monthly releases did not take place until Mozilla decided to do so and already in 2021, Chrome, that is, Chromium, did the same, immediately followed by Chrome OS and now, by Opera.

So things, Opera 80 It is the first stable version of the web browser to adopt the monthly release cycle, with the main objective of staying attached to the Chromium development and release cycle. Therefore, it is not surprising that the previous version of the browser, Opera 79, was launched just three weeks ago and that the present one, Opera 80, does so with just one novelty to mention, to make matters worse, released from the worst of the ways, to the chagrin of its users.

And the novelty with which Opera 80 is presented is … Reading mode! Incredible, but true, Opera lacked this function, once something of a foodie, today it quite generalizes either natively or through extensions (in fact, this mode was popularized in large part by extensions like Evernote). However, the disappointment of many Opera users will be great when they see the update appear and not a single novelty with it.

And it is that the only novelty of Opera 80 has been left without activating due to a last minute error. That is to say, They have launched Opera 80 with a single novelty that is not available to anyone… As it is. It can be activated manually through the hidden options of the browser (“flag: opera: // flags / # reader-mode”) and from the company they say that they will activate it by default in the next browser update, which should arrive in a few days.

Nor is it anything to write home about: the reading mode icon will appear to the right of the navigation bar when it is usable, the rest you can imagine: it allows you to increase and decrease the size of the font, change the font and color, among white, black and sepia.

It should also be mentioned that like every new version of any browser, beyond the constant and booming news there are usually many other changes, including stability corrections, security patches, performance optimizations, etc. Opera 80, in addition, is based on Chromium 94, so some of the novelties of Chrome 94 are shared by it (the background, not the form).