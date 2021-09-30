Opening the car with your high-end Samsung will be possible: the S21s begin to activate the function

With the Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra came one of the most interesting features they have, support for UWB (ultra wideband). This technology has multiple advantages, such as offer high precision at signal level, at distances of less than 10 centimeters.

That is why, among its possible utilities, is that of use the phone as a car key, in the event that our vehicle supports this type of technology. As we read in Android Police, Samsung is already starting to implement the key function in SamsungPass although, for the moment, the function is restricted to the Korean market.

Forget the car key, use your Samsung

That the mobile is the car key is something that we have been hearing for a long time and that is already possible in phones such as the latest generation iPhone. Samsung is now activating this feature on its Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra, devices with UWB support.

This function is integrated at the system level in Samsung Pass, so it will be necessary to receive the update to be able to use it on our device

You are doing it through the digital key feature in SamsungPass, allowing you to open the car just by bringing it closer to the door. Of course, for this feature to work, we need a car both compatible with UWB and with Samsung’s own native system. That is why, at the moment, the function is expanding only in Korea.

However, it is expected that it will eventually expand throughout Europe and the United States, through an update that will arrive via OTA to the devices. At the moment, brands such as Audi, BMW or Ford allow the vehicle to be unlocked and even started using UWB technologies in combination with NFC, speaking, of course, of next-generation cars.

There is still no date for the arrival of this digital key to Spain, but its initial implementation in Korea represents an important step for the democratization of this great idea, being able to open your car just by bringing your mobile phone closer.

Via | Android Police