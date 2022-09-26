OpenAI’s DALL-E now lets you edit human faces

DALL-E is the name used to refer to a tool capable of generate images from descriptive textwhich became a success since it was presented.

Thanks to DALL-E you can have the opportunity to create interesting and unique images where the only thing that is required is write a text that specifies the type of image you want.

Also, DALL-E provides users with the ability to edit images with . Nevertheless, its use was restricted due to concerns by its developers that the tool was being taken advantage of with bad intentions.

To make the tool public, had to apply some filters that prevent the creation of images with sexual, political and violent content.

Thus, now users will have different ways to carry out image editing. After uploading a photo of someone DALL-E will take care of generate variations of it, as well as altering specific aspects such as clothing or hairstyle.

Thanks to the editing possibilities it provides, DALL-E is a very useful tool for all those users who work in the creative sector such as photographers and filmmakers.

In a letter to its customers about the decision to make DALL-E accessible again, OpenAI stated:

Thanks to improvements made to our security system, DALL-E is now ready to support these lovely and important use cases, while minimizing the potential for damage from deepfakes.

This is all part of an ongoing negotiation process between art generators from AI with their usersalso taking into account the potential damage caused by this technology.

In the case of OpenAI, this company has been cautious in the approach given to its image generation tool, although this has made others such as stable diffusion overcome it by having fewer restrictions.

However, it is this lack of Stable Diffusion restrictions that has facilitated the development of deepfakes with a sexual connotation, something that DALL-E has worked to prevent from being carried out.

Added to this, OpenAI has established in its terms of use that people do not upload images of someone without their consentalthough this is not always entirely effective with the current access model.