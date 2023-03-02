OpenAI officially launches the ChatGPT and Whisper APIs to enable applications and services

OpenAI, the developer platform of the disruptive chatbot ChatGPT, among other Artificial Intelligence services, is officially launching the APIs corresponding to both ChatGPT and Whisper, its voice recognition model, which supports transcription and translation capabilities between languages, so that developers can add the respective capabilities in their applications and services.

These releases come just days after Snapchat piloted its own chatbot based on the new ChatGPT API. But in addition, the Quizlet learning platform and the Shopify consumer app, among other examples, have also released features based on the ChatGPT API.



With performance improvements that will be noticeable over time

OpenAI points out that since December optimizations have been carried out throughout the system, achieving a 90% cost reduction over ChatGPT, transferring these savings to developers who use the new ChatGPT API, now officially available, who will also be able to experiment « continuous improvements” and will have “the option to choose dedicated capacity” for more comprehensive control.

Developers can also use version 2 of Whisper, the open source speech recognition model since last September, in their own projects, noting that it will get results much faster and cheaper, also considering that it offers “performance faster compared to other services.”

As an example of Whisper API integration, they cite Speak, a language learning platform powered by Artificial Intelligence, with an orientation towards improving oral fluency, being the fastest growing English platform in South Korea.

Prices

Regarding pricing, using the ChatGPT API costs $0.002 per thousand tokens, which “is 10 times cheaper than our existing GPT-3.5 models,” while the Whisper API costs $0.006. per minute.

OpenAI points out that based on comments received over six months, they have carried out some modifications with the aim of offering a better service to developers, where among other aspects, the data that is sent through the API will no longer be used for the improvement of the service (including the training of models), the documentation is improved, the Terms of Service and Use Policies are simplified, including those related to the ownership of the data, which become the property of the users at all times.

More information: OpenAI