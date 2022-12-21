OpenAI launches a new AI that generates 3D models

DALL-E, ChatGPT and now Point-E. Yes, OpenAI has launched a new AI that surprises with its dynamics and results.

It is an AI that seeks to change the rules in 3D modeling with a much simpler and faster process. We tell you what it is about.

An AI that improves the 3D modeling process

OpenAI has released a new AI, called Point-E, whose purpose is to generate 3D models from renders and text.

While there are many important initiatives around the 3D model of this type, most are united by one particular condition: it takes a lot of time and resources to get a sample. A problem that OpenAI does not seem to have with its artificial intelligence:

[…] an alternative method for 3D object generation that produces 3D models in just 1-2 minutes on a single GPU. Our method first generates a single synthetic view using a text-to-image diffusion model, and then generates a 3D point cloud using a second diffusion model that conditions the generated image.

So it consumes less resources and time to generate these 3D point clouds that model the corresponding image, just as you see in the images above.

An optimized system that opens up a range of possibilities. Of course, they still have to continue working to improve their quality, but it is a more than interesting starting point.

At this stage, OpenAI allows the program to be downloaded so that users can test its dynamics locally. Although it does not require having out-of-the-box hardware, it will be necessary to have certain knowledge to carry out the entire process, and make it work on our computer.

Those who want to try it, just need to go through Github to see the source code, examples and a series of instructions to carry out the process properly.